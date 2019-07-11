Getty Images

Iowa State’s starting punter likely lost for all of the 2019 season with torn Achilles

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT
The 2019 campaign hasn’t even kicked off yet, and Iowa State has already likely lost a special teams starter to a season-ending injury.

Head coach Matt Campbell confirmed to the Des Moines Register that Corey Dunn has suffered a torn Achilles tendon.  The details and circumstances behind what led to the injury have not yet been divulged, although Campbell described it as a “total fluke deal.”

Because of the injury, the coach said, the redshirt junior punter is “[m]ost likely out for the season.”

A native Australian, Dunn joined the Cyclones from the junior college ranks in 2017 and sat out that season.  In 2018, Dunn was ISU’s starting punter as he averaged 40.2 yards per punt.  That number was fifth among qualifying Big 12 punters and 81 st nationally.

Only one other punter is currently listed on the Cyclones’ online rosterJoe Rivera.  A redshirt junior, has punted twice in his career, averaging 38 yards per last season with a long of 46.  He was also the main holder on field goals and point-after attempts.

San Diego State confirming additions of transfers from Nebraska, Arizona, BYU

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT
Just ahead of the start of summer camp, Rocky Long‘s roster has unofficially gotten an FBS shot in the arm.

After announcing his transfer from Nebraska last October, Greg Bell revealed in March that he had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at San Diego State.  This week, The San Diego Union-Tribune, with corroboration from an SDSU spokesman, is reporting that the running back is enrolled in classes for the university’s second summer school session.

Additionally, a pair of transfers from Arizona and BYU — cornerback Sammy Morrison and offensive lineman Jake Jimenez, respectively — “are on campus and have been cleared for all team activities,” the Union-Tribune wrote.

All three additions will be eligible to play immediately — Morrison and Jimenez as graduate transfers, Bell thanks to an NCAA waiver.  The latter, incidentally, will have two years of eligibility to use with the Aztecs.

After two seasons at an Arizona junior college, Bell, who would’ve started his career at SDSU if he had qualified academically, transferred to Nebraska as part of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class.  In four games this past season, Bell ran for 173 yards on 35 carries.  He also caught four passes for another 14 yards.

Morrison played in a dozen games as a true freshman in 2015 for the Wildcats, but was limited to just eight the past three years because of injury.  None of those appearances came this past season.

Jimenez played in nine games this past season for the Cougars and 15 total during his four years in Provo.  He missed the entire 2017 season due to injury.

Cincinnati debuts new, military parachute-inspired uniforms

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT
The Washington Huskies aren’t the only FBS program putting on a mid-summer fashion parade this week.

In concert with Under Armour, Cincinnati on Wednesday unveiled the new uniforms the Bearcats will during the 2019 season.  UC will be one five major college schools who will wear uniforms constructed of what is called “revolutionary air-vent Armour Grid technology built from the inspiration of a military parachute” and is described thusly in the release:

Durable, lightweight and virtually impossible to grab.

The authentic jerseys worn by the team feature a number of performance innovations, including improved Air Vent Armour Grid, stretch mesh ventilation, improved fit, belt-length cut with elastic hems and lightweight team embellishment.

ACC adds bowls in San Diego, Boston, drops ones in Detroit, Shreveport

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
When the 2020 bowl season kicks off, the ACC’s postseason slate will have a decidedly different look to it.

The ACC on Thursday announced the conference’s bowl schedule for the 2020-25 seasons.  Added to the league’s lineup in that six-year period is the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl and the unnamed bowl game at Fenway Park in Boston, which was created earlier this offseason and will debut next year.  That latter game will feature an opponent from the AAC, the former one from the Big Ten.

With those two additions, the ACC will be dropping its affiliations with postseason games played in Detroit (Quick Lane Bowl) and Shreveport (Independence Bowl).

Below is the list of ACC-affiliated bowl games, as presented by the conference:

ACC Bowl Games, 2020-25
— Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida)

The ACC and its bowl partners will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records.
— Belk Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina)
— Camping World Bowl (Orlando, Florida)
— Hyundai Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas)
— Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (Annapolis, Maryland)
— New Era Pinstripe Bowl (New York City)
— Outback Bowl (Tampa, Florida) – if the ACC’s opponent in the Capital One Orange Bowl is from the Big Ten
— San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (San Diego, California)
— TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida)
— Bowl game (Boston, Massachusetts) – managed by ESPN Events and Fenway Sports Management

ESPN Events and the following bowls will collaborate on the selection of one ACC team.
— Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida)
— Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama)
— SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

In all, the ACC will annually have 10 guaranteed bowl berths in 2020-25.

Ex-Clemson RB Tavien Feaster has whittled transfer to-do list down to South Carolina, Virginia Tech

By John TaylorJul 11, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
It appears the Tavien Feaster Transfer Tour is beginning to wind down as the running back’s transfer to-do list has been significantly whittled down.

In an interview with the Columbia State, Feaster revealed that he will choose between South Carolina and Virginia Tech — both teams he has played against, incidentally — at some point in the not-too-distant future.  The back is still on track to graduate from Clemson in early August, which would allow him to play for either school immediately in 2019.

Feaster, who has taken visits to both Columbia (HERE) and Blacksburg (HERE), confirmed that there is no chance that he returns to Clemson, while also acknowledging that his desire to leave the Tigers was triggered by the feeling he could be the bell cow in another team’s running game.

“I think my time is up at Clemson,” Feaster told the paper. “I needed more opportunities at Clemson. I went from first team to third last spring (2018), and that was a blow. I thought this spring (2019) was my best spring, I feel like I had best my spring and left my mark there.”

“I can carry a load for a team. If I felt like I couldn’t carry the load, I wouldn’t have left Clemson. I feel like I’m the best in the country. I feel like given my opportunity, I will be the best in the country.”

Feaster will apparently finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions.  The Spartanburg, SC, native, who ran for 11 yards on three carries in the Tigers’ title game win over the Crimson Tide this past season, started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.

In the Tigers’ 63-9 win over the Gamecocks last season, Feaster ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.  In three career games against the SEC’s USC, the back carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards and a pair of scores.  He also caught three passes for another 19 yards.

In one career game in the backfield against the Hokies, a 29-9 Tigers win in Blacksburg in September of 2017, Feaster scored a pair of touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving.

Late last month, and amidst rumors of a potential departure, Clemson confirmed that Feaster had entered the NCAA transfer database and was looking to continue his collegiate playing career at somewhere other than the home of the defending national champions.  It was subsequently reported that Power Five programs such as Alabama, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas have already been in touch with the running back since he entered the portal.  East Carolina had shown interest as well, although Feaster from the start appeared determined to remain at the Power Five level.