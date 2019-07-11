Iowa State’s starting punter likely lost for all of the 2019 season with torn Achilles

It appears the Tavien Feaster Transfer Tour is beginning to wind down as the running back’s transfer to-do list has been significantly whittled down.

In an interview with the Columbia State, Feaster revealed that he will choose between South Carolina and Virginia Tech — both teams he has played against, incidentally — at some point in the not-too-distant future. The back is still on track to graduate from Clemson in early August, which would allow him to play for either school immediately in 2019.

Feaster, who has taken visits to both Columbia (HERE) and Blacksburg (HERE), confirmed that there is no chance that he returns to Clemson, while also acknowledging that his desire to leave the Tigers was triggered by the feeling he could be the bell cow in another team’s running game.

“I think my time is up at Clemson,” Feaster told the paper. “I needed more opportunities at Clemson. I went from first team to third last spring (2018), and that was a blow. I thought this spring (2019) was my best spring, I feel like I had best my spring and left my mark there.”

“I can carry a load for a team. If I felt like I couldn’t carry the load, I wouldn’t have left Clemson. I feel like I’m the best in the country. I feel like given my opportunity, I will be the best in the country.”

Feaster will apparently finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. The Spartanburg, SC, native, who ran for 11 yards on three carries in the Tigers’ title game win over the Crimson Tide this past season, started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.

In the Tigers’ 63-9 win over the Gamecocks last season, Feaster ran for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. In three career games against the SEC’s USC, the back carried the ball 21 times for 117 yards and a pair of scores. He also caught three passes for another 19 yards.

In one career game in the backfield against the Hokies, a 29-9 Tigers win in Blacksburg in September of 2017, Feaster scored a pair of touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving.

Late last month, and amidst rumors of a potential departure, Clemson confirmed that Feaster had entered the NCAA transfer database and was looking to continue his collegiate playing career at somewhere other than the home of the defending national champions. It was subsequently reported that Power Five programs such as Alabama, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Texas have already been in touch with the running back since he entered the portal. East Carolina had shown interest as well, although Feaster from the start appeared determined to remain at the Power Five level.