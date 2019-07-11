Jeremy Pruitt committed minor NCAA violation by tweeting congrats to his old high school

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t you just loathe love the inaneness that is the NCAA rulebook?

Back in March, Jeremy Pruitt‘s former high school, Plainview High in Alabama, won its second straight state championship in basketball. As such, the Tennessee head football coach tweeted out congratulations to his alma mater and its coach on their back-to-back success.

Sadly, such recognition constitutes a minor NCAA violation. From the Associated Press:

The tweet was deleted 37 minutes later, after a compliance official noted that it constituted an impermissible endorsement of a high school team and its coach. Compliance officials met with Pruitt and the staffer overseeing the football program’s Twitter accounts to discuss that particular rule, but that was the extent of any repercussions for his actions.

A public records request by the AP turned up two other minor violations the football program self-reported in the first half of 2019. Per that media outlet, the other two NCAA no-nos “involved a non-coaching staffer driving family members of a recruit beyond the 30-mile radius of campus where contact is permitted and having three non-coaching staff members conduct an offseason conditioning session.”

That first violation noted above resulted in the Vols being stripped of four recruiting evaluation days.