San Diego State confirming additions of transfers from Nebraska, Arizona, BYU

Just ahead of the start of summer camp, Rocky Long‘s roster has unofficially gotten an FBS shot in the arm.

After announcing his transfer from Nebraska last October, Greg Bell revealed in March that he had decided to continue his collegiate playing career at San Diego State. This week, The San Diego Union-Tribune, with corroboration from an SDSU spokesman, is reporting that the running back is enrolled in classes for the university’s second summer school session.

Additionally, a pair of transfers from Arizona and BYU — cornerback Sammy Morrison and offensive lineman Jake Jimenez, respectively — “are on campus and have been cleared for all team activities,” the Union-Tribune wrote.

All three additions will be eligible to play immediately — Morrison and Jimenez as graduate transfers, Bell thanks to an NCAA waiver. The latter, incidentally, will have two years of eligibility to use with the Aztecs.

Would like to thank the NCAA for approving my waiver i will be eligible immediately!!!! 🙏🏽 — GB (@GregBell_) June 17, 2019

After two seasons at an Arizona junior college, Bell, who would’ve started his career at SDSU if he had qualified academically, transferred to Nebraska as part of the Cornhuskers’ 2018 recruiting class. In four games this past season, Bell ran for 173 yards on 35 carries. He also caught four passes for another 14 yards.

Morrison played in a dozen games as a true freshman in 2015 for the Wildcats, but was limited to just eight the past three years because of injury. None of those appearances came this past season.

Jimenez played in nine games this past season for the Cougars and 15 total during his four years in Provo. He missed the entire 2017 season due to injury.