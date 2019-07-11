SMU’s Ken McLaurin latest to enter transfer database

Just because the start of a new season is less than two months away, it doesn’t mean the portal is going anywhere anytime soon.
The latest to place his name into the NCAA transfer database is Ken McLaurin, with 247Sports.com confirming that the defensive lineman-turned-offensive lineman has taken the first step toward leaving SMU. The website takes it a step further, reporting that McLaurin is no longer with the program, a sign that he won’t take advantage of the option to remove his name from the portal and remain with the Mustangs.
No specific reason for the impending transfer was given, although it comes a couple of months after McLaurin was moved from the defensive to the offensive side of the ball.
McLaurin was a three-star member of SMU’s 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman and then not seeing the field the following year, McLaurin appeared in nine games this past season. In that action, the lineman was credited with eight tackles (five assisted, three solo), one tackle for loss, a half-sack, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
It’s unclear at the moment if McLaurin would be eligible to play immediately if he moved on to another FBS school.
Don’t you just
loathe love the inaneness that is the NCAA rulebook?
Back in March, Jeremy Pruitt‘s former high school, Plainview High in Alabama, won its second straight state championship in basketball. As such, the Tennessee head football coach tweeted out congratulations to his alma mater and its coach on their back-to-back success.
Sadly, such recognition constitutes a minor NCAA violation. From the Associated Press:
The tweet was deleted 37 minutes later, after a compliance official noted that it constituted an impermissible endorsement of a high school team and its coach. Compliance officials met with Pruitt and the staffer overseeing the football program’s Twitter accounts to discuss that particular rule, but that was the extent of any repercussions for his actions.
A public records request by the AP turned up two other minor violations the football program self-reported in the first half of 2019. Per that media outlet, the other two NCAA no-nos “involved a non-coaching staffer driving family members of a recruit beyond the 30-mile radius of campus where contact is permitted and having three non-coaching staff members conduct an offseason conditioning session.”
That first violation noted above resulted in the Vols being stripped of four recruiting evaluation days.
Minnesota’s depth along the defensive line has been pared thanks to a serious injury that occurred this past spring.
According to a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Alex Reigelsperger revealed that he has made “a decision to step away from the game and to medically retire.” In the same posting, the defensive lineman stated that, “[i]n April, I received a very serious neck injury and concussion.” The injuries kept Reigelsperger hospitalized for four days as he underwent multiple rounds of testing.
The injuries the lineman sustained occurred during one of the Gophers’ spring scrimmages.
Reigelsperger will remain on scholarship at Minnesota, but will not count against the football program’s 85-man limit.
A three-star 2018 signee on 247Sports.com‘s composite board, Reigelsperger was rated as the No. 26 weakside defensive end in the country and the No. 19 player at any position in the state of Ohio. The lineman didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman this past season.
I guess if you haven’t beaten the big boys of college football with any consistency over the last decade and a half, you can at least schedule like ’em.
Miami announced Wednesday that it has completed its 2020 non-conference schedule with a game against FCS Wagner. That game will, of course, be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at an undetermined time on Sept. 12.
That 2020 game will mark the first-ever between the two schools.
Along with the addition of Wagner, Miami’s out-of-conference slate that season will consist of Temple (Sept. 5), UAB (Sept. 19) and Michigan State (Sept. 26). The games against the Group of Five/FCS schools will be home contests for the Hurricanes; the one against the Spartans will see the Hurricanes travel to East Lansing.
As for future Power Five non-conference opponents, Miami has Alabama on a neutral field (Atlanta) in 2021; a home-and-home against Texas A&M in 2022-23; and multiple games against Notre Dame (in South Bend in 2024, 2028, 2031, 2037; in Miami in 2025, 2032, 2034).
With the start of a new college football season fast approaching, a new recruiting cycle is slowly sneaking up on us as well.
Instituted a couple of years ago, the Early Signing Period in mid-December means we’re just five months or so away from the vast majority of the Class of 2020 signing with their respective schools of choice. Already the reigning College Football Playoff champions, Clemson currently sits atop the 2020 team rankings on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. The Tigers have a total of 18 commitments in next year’s class; five are five-stars and another nine are four-stars.
To put the number of five-stars in perspective, no other program has more than two — No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Georgia being in that group. The remainder of the current Top Ten is rounded out by No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Florida and No. 10 Penn State.
And the highest-ranked teams per Power Five conference?
- ACC: Clemson, No. 1.
- Big 12: Oklahoma, No. 16.
- Big Ten: Ohio State, No. 4.
- Pac-12: Oregon, No. 15.
- SEC: Alabama, No. 2.
At No. 43, Memphis is the highest-ranked of the Group of Five programs.
Obviously, decommitments between now and December will shuffle the rankings. Additionally, 11 of the 29 five-star 2020 prospects remain uncommitted; stretching it out even further, 16 of the Top 50 recruits on 247Sports.com‘s composite board remain uncommitted.