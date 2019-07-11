SMU’s Ken McLaurin latest to enter transfer database

Just because the start of a new season is less than two months away, it doesn’t mean the portal is going anywhere anytime soon.

The latest to place his name into the NCAA transfer database is Ken McLaurin, with 247Sports.com confirming that the defensive lineman-turned-offensive lineman has taken the first step toward leaving SMU. The website takes it a step further, reporting that McLaurin is no longer with the program, a sign that he won’t take advantage of the option to remove his name from the portal and remain with the Mustangs.

No specific reason for the impending transfer was given, although it comes a couple of months after McLaurin was moved from the defensive to the offensive side of the ball.

McLaurin was a three-star member of SMU’s 2016 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman and then not seeing the field the following year, McLaurin appeared in nine games this past season. In that action, the lineman was credited with eight tackles (five assisted, three solo), one tackle for loss, a half-sack, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.

It’s unclear at the moment if McLaurin would be eligible to play immediately if he moved on to another FBS school.