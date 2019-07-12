Arizona transfer Isaiah Hayes officially added to Louisville’s roster

It’s now officially official.
Back in April, following an official visit to Louisville, it was reported that Arizona transfer Isaiah Hayes was likely headed to the ACC school. Three months later, and while there has been no official announcement from the football program, Hayes is now listed on the team’s official online roster, although he hasn’t yet been assigned a number.
CardChronicle.com, we believe, was the first to notice and note Hayes’ addition to the roster.
As Hayes comes to the Bluegrass State from the desert as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. In addition to this season, the safety has a year of eligibility he can use in 2020 as well.
Hayes started seven games as a true freshman for the Wildcats in 2016, then missed all of the 2017 season because of injury. This past season, the California native played in just five games.
For the second time this month, USC has seen a member of its 2019 recruiting class leave the program — and they play the same position, for good measure.
The day after the Fourth of July, Jaylen Watson announced on social media that, because of academic complications, he would not be playing for the Trojans in 2019 and has instead reopened his recruitment. Earlier this week, 247Sports.com reported Trey Davis has entered the NCAA transfer database and intends to leave the football program.
Davis had just enrolled in classes at USC last month. There was no explanation given for a departure that comes less than a month before summer camp kicks off.
Both of the departees, incidentally, are cornerbacks.
Coming out of high school in Federal Way, Wash., Davis was rated as a three-star prospect. He was also the No. 10 player at any position in his home state.
The good news for the Trojans is that there were two higher-rated corners as part of this year’s class, including four-star California high schooler Max Williams.
Even Nick Saban‘s college football juggernaut isn’t immune to the power of the portal.
Kedrick James was one of three Alabama football players suspended in late December for the postseason over what was described as unspecified NCAA violations. One of the suspended has already left the program; seven months after the suspension was levied, James could potentially become the second as al.com is reporting that the tight end has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.
James could always remove his name from the portal, although, more times than not, once a player enters he moves on to another school.
A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, James was rated as the No. 12 tight end in the country. The Texas native held offers from, among others, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end at the time of his suspension, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.
Jared Lorenzen was laid to rest Wednesday, but another sport is ensuring that his memory lives on.
Last week, the former Kentucky quarterback passed away at the age of 38 following a battle with myriad medical issues. In the ensuing days, at least three former football players from rival Louisville donated money toward Lorenzen’s funeral, showing just much the “Hefty Lefty” was beloved and respected.
This week, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has settled in Lorenzen’s home state as the circuit races at the Kentucky Speedway oval. Friday night, the No. 4 JD Motorsports car driven by BJ McLeod will, on its hood, carry the logo of a foundation set up to raise money for Lorenzen’s children’s education.
From the race team’s release:
The fund has been created in the name of Jared has been set up for family, friends, and fans to help finance his children’s education, and aims to help put them through the university.
…
JDM aims to bring awareness to the fund by representing it on the hood of BJ McLeod’s No. 4 Chevrolet in Friday night’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. Aiding in the effort is local graphics company, GCI Digital, who will provide the team with memorial decals that will be placed on all four JDM Camaros.
For those interested, McLeod’s car and the rest of the field at Kentucky Speedway can be seen tonight at 7:30 on NBCSN.
Despite the headline, there’s no need to worry Gator Nation. Probably.
After being taken by Boston in the 31st round of the June MLB draft, Feleipe Franks stated that while he was flattered at being selected, he would remain in Gainesville as he’s “living out my dream being the quarterback of the Florida Gators.” “We’re all working extremely hard this offseason and I cannot wait to hit the field this fall,” Franks added.
Friday, though, the Boston Globe reported that Franks has signed a contract with the Red Sox worth $40,000. That said, the overwhelming expectation is that Franks will take the field for the Gators in 2019.
It should be noted that Franks, entering his redshirt junior season, hasn’t played baseball since his junior year of high school.
After starting eight games in 2017, Franks started all 13 for the Gators this past season. He threw for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions on the year, and his pass efficiency rating of 143.3 was fourth among SEC quarterbacks.