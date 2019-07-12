Arizona transfer Isaiah Hayes officially added to Louisville’s roster

It’s now officially official.

Back in April, following an official visit to Louisville, it was reported that Arizona transfer Isaiah Hayes was likely headed to the ACC school. Three months later, and while there has been no official announcement from the football program, Hayes is now listed on the team’s official online roster, although he hasn’t yet been assigned a number.

CardChronicle.com, we believe, was the first to notice and note Hayes’ addition to the roster.

As Hayes comes to the Bluegrass State from the desert as a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play immediately in 2019. In addition to this season, the safety has a year of eligibility he can use in 2020 as well.

Hayes started seven games as a true freshman for the Wildcats in 2016, then missed all of the 2017 season because of injury. This past season, the California native played in just five games.