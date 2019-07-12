Florida loses LB David Reese for all of 2019 with Achilles injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

So much for that plan.

Exiting spring, it was thought that David Reese would see increased playing time as part of Florida’s “buck” rush-end position. Now, though, the redshirt freshman linebacker will spend the 2019 campaign rehabbing as 247Sports.com reports Reese sustained a torn Achilles tendon.

Specifics, including how and when, weren’t given on an injury that will cost Reese all of the upcoming season.

Reese was a four-star member of the Gators’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 20 outside linebacker in the country. The Vero Beach native was the highest-rated linebacker in UF’s class last year.

As a true freshman, Reese was credited with four tackles in two games.