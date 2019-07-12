Former Vandy, Colorado punter Sam Loy transferring to Arkansas

Maybe the third time will be a charm?

After spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Vanderbilt, Sam Loy opted to transfer to Colorado, where he had to sit out last season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Earlier this offseason, however, Loy opted to pull up stakes in Boulder and, according to a recent posting on his personal Twitter account, the punter has decided to transfer to Arkansas.

Excited to be back in the SEC as an Arkansas Razorback! Thanks to @coachchadmorris @CoachDaPrato and everyone over @RazorbackFB #Razorbacks pic.twitter.com/4qc8BsQtPI — Sam Loy (@samloy19) July 12, 2019

It’s expected that Loy will be eligible to play for the Razorbacks in 2019. He would also have another year of eligibility he could use at UA (or at a fourth school).

During his two seasons at Vandy, Loy served as the Commodores’ primary punter. That first season, Loy was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 41.6 yards on 68 punts, 22 of which were inside the 20-yard line. The following year, he averaged 40.2 yards per punt.

Loy, at least to start, will be a walk-on at Arkansas. In fact, the only other punter on the roster, Reid Bauer, is a walk-on as well. As the Razorbacks’ primary punter last year, Bauer averaged nearly 39 yards a punt (38.9).