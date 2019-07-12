Imbroglio involving two Georgia football staffers preceded three minor NCAA no-nos self-reported by UGA

In late April, it was reported that one Georgia football staffer, recruiting program coordinator Dacia King, had been fired from her job while another, director of on-campus recruiting Lukman Abdulai, was suspended without pay for 30 days for unspecified reasons. Abdulai subsequently left his post.

Fast-forward three months, and the Athens Banner-Herald is reporting that UGA self-reported three secondary NCAA violations that occurred during a seven-week period in March and April. Per the Banner-Herald, the minor no-nos are:

An unnamed institutional provided sideline access to a visiting recruit during UGA’s annual spring game April 20.

“[A] coaching staff member provided a personalized video to a recruit’s mother who did not accompany her son on a visit.”

“[A] student-worker walked a recruit from the complimentary admission table to his seat and sat with him for five minutes, which falls under impermissible recruiting duties.”

It’s unclear if any of the minor violations played a role in the departures of the two football staffers, although King had been promoted and given a raise less than two months before her dismissal.

The newspaper wrote that “Georgia classified all three violations as Level III, which is considered isolated or inadvertent in nature and provides a minimal recruiting advantage.” As for self-imposed punishment, UGA stopped in-person contact for seven days with the recruit who was given sideline access during the spring game; all contact with the recruit involved in the personalized video was shut down for 30 days, while the coaching staff member who sent the video was barred from any type of contact for an additional 30 days; and the student-worker was barred from taking part in any recruiting activities for the remainder of the school year.