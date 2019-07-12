NASCAR Xfinity Series team to honor late Kentucky QB Jared Lorenzen

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jared Lorenzen was laid to rest Wednesday, but another sport is ensuring that his memory lives on.

Last week, the former Kentucky quarterback passed away at the age of 38 following a battle with myriad medical issues. In the ensuing days, at least three former football players from rival Louisville donated money toward Lorenzen’s funeral, showing just much the “Hefty Lefty” was beloved and respected.

This week, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has settled in Lorenzen’s home state as the circuit races at the Kentucky Speedway oval. Friday night, the No. 4 JD Motorsports car driven by BJ McLeod will, on its hood, carry the logo of a foundation set up to raise money for Lorenzen’s children’s education.

From the race team’s release:

The fund has been created in the name of Jared has been set up for family, friends, and fans to help finance his children’s education, and aims to help put them through the university. … JDM aims to bring awareness to the fund by representing it on the hood of BJ McLeod’s No. 4 Chevrolet in Friday night’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway. Aiding in the effort is local graphics company, GCI Digital, who will provide the team with memorial decals that will be placed on all four JDM Camaros.

For those interested, McLeod’s car and the rest of the field at Kentucky Speedway can be seen tonight at 7:30 on NBCSN.