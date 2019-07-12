One FCS school adds transfers from Florida, Texas Tech, BYU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One FCS program will have a decidedly FBS flavor to its roster this coming season.

This week, Northwestern State University confirmed that it had added three transfers earlier this month — BYU wide receiver Akile Davis (pictured), Florida kicker Daniel Justino, Texas Tech linebacker Ja’Quay Pough. Davis comes to the Demons football as a graduate transfer.

All three players will be eligible to play for the FCS school in 2019.

“For them to be here and learn the system is huge,” second-year head coach Brad Laird said in a statement. “Ja’Quay and Akile have the opportunity to learn the system in our OTAs and meetings, and then Daniel has the chance to kick with Scotty Roblow and Parker Pastorello and work with McKane Kinchen as a snapper and Parker as the holder to start developing that continuity.”

In 27 career games with the Cougars, Davis caught five passes for 56 yards. Four of the receptions and 47 of the yards came in 13 appearances this past season.

After spending the previous two seasons at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas, Pough transferred to Texas Tech as part of its 2018 recruiting class. Because he played in just four games during his lone season with the Red Raiders, Pough will have two years of eligibility that he can use with the Demons.

Justino joined the Gators as a walk-on in 2016, but didn’t see the field during his three years in Gainesville. He too will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.