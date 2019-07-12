Second 2019 three-star CB signee in a week leaves USC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time this month, USC has seen a member of its 2019 recruiting class leave the program — and they play the same position, for good measure.

The day after the Fourth of July, Jaylen Watson announced on social media that, because of academic complications, he would not be playing for the Trojans in 2019 and has instead reopened his recruitment. Earlier this week, 247Sports.com reported Trey Davis has entered the NCAA transfer database and intends to leave the football program.

Davis had just enrolled in classes at USC last month. There was no explanation given for a departure that comes less than a month before summer camp kicks off.

Both of the departees, incidentally, are cornerbacks.

Coming out of high school in Federal Way, Wash., Davis was rated as a three-star prospect. He was also the No. 10 player at any position in his home state.

The good news for the Trojans is that there were two higher-rated corners as part of this year’s class, including four-star California high schooler Max Williams.