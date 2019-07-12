Second of three Alabama players suspended in December over NCAA violations enters transfer database

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even Nick Saban‘s college football juggernaut isn’t immune to the power of the portal.

Kedrick James was one of three Alabama football players suspended in late December for the postseason over what was described as unspecified NCAA violations. One of the suspended has already left the program; seven months after the suspension was levied, James could potentially become the second as al.com is reporting that the tight end has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Alabama tight end Kedrick James has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 12, 2019

James could always remove his name from the portal, although, more times than not, once a player enters he moves on to another school.

A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 recruiting class, James was rated as the No. 12 tight end in the country. The Texas native held offers from, among others, Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

James, listed as the Tide’s third-string tight end at the time of his suspension, has played in 10 games the past two seasons, with five of those appearances coming this year and five coming in 2017. He has yet to catch a pass at the collegiate level.