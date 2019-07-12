Tua Tagovailoa still a narrow favorite over Trevor Lawrence in 2019 Heisman odds

When last we left the stiff-armed odds for the upcoming season, the losing quarterback in the 2018 national championship game was a slight favorite over the winning one. A couple of months later, not much has changed.

By way of TigerNet.com, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa is a 5/2 favorite to claim the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Right behind him, though, is Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who sits at 3/1. You have to work your way through three more quarterbacks — Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts (8/1), Nebraska’s Adrian Martinez (10/1), Ohio State’s Justin Fields (11/1) — before you come to the first non-quarterback on the list, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor at 12/1.

And the first wide receiver? Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy at 25/1, the same as quarterbacks Austin Kendall (Oklahoma), Kelly Bryant (Missouri) and JT Daniels (USC).

No players from Group of Five schools are represented on the list, which can be seen below.

Tua Tagovailoa 5/2

Trevor Lawrence 3/1

Jalen Hurts 8/1

Adrian Martinez 10/1

Justin Fields 11/1

Jonathan Taylor 12/1

Jake Fromm 14/1

D’Andre Swift 14/1

Travis Etienne 14/1

Justin Herbert 16/1

Sam Ehlinger 16/1

Ian Book 20/1

Austin Kendall 25/1

Jerry Jeudy 25/1

Kelly Bryant 25/1

JT Daniels 25/1

Shea Patterson 28/1

K.J. Costello 33/1

Rondale Moore 33/1