Temple ST coordinator Ed Foley joining Baylor staff, SMU DL coach Brett Diersen ticketed as replacement

The coaching carousel rarely spins during the summer unless there’s NCAA violations or a surprise off-the-field issue but the thing was spinning quite a bit on Friday evening in the Lone Star State and beyond.
As first reported by OwlScoop.com, longtime Temple assistant and the program’s current special teams coordinator Ed Foley made a surprising decision on the weekend before conference media days starting up to depart for a position at Baylor. He previously worked with Matt Rhule when the two were together in Philadelphia and spent 12 seasons with the Owls, most recently serving as the interim head coach for their bowl game after Geoff Collins left for Georgia Tech.
The move must have been in the works for a while because Foley’s replacement surfaced nearly as soon as his departure leaked. 247Sports reported that SMU defensive line coach Brett Diersen was headed out of Texas to take the vacated position at Temple. The move reunites Diersen with Owls head coach Rod Carey after the two spent the past five seasons together at Northern Illinois.
There was no word who SMU might find or elevate to take Diersen’s spot on staff with fall camp less than a month away but Sonny Dykes likely has a list of names in a drawer somewhere.
Either way, it’s rare for coaches to move around this close to the season but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen. Such was certainly the case lately involving a pair of AAC programs and the Big 12’s Bears.
The expected gold rush from the SEC opening up beer and alcohol sales to general seating areas has so far not materialized but a few schools are making slow and steady progress toward opening the taps at their respective stadiums.
As noted by 247Sports, Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer confirmed the Vols are having discussions about alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium as soon as this year during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone radio in Nashville earlier this week.
“We’re in the process,” Fulmer said. “Aramark is our vendor, and they’re the professionals. I can assure you our chancellor and president and everybody concerned is trying to make sure that our I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed from security, from making sure that we can manage the numbers of people and all that goes with it.
“We’re headed down that road, but I can’t sit here and tell you that we’re gonna do it … or exactly what we’re gonna do with it. We’ll know more later.”
Taking a cautious route to allowing alcohol sales is one that is not limited to Knoxville. So far only Texas A&M has confirmed they will be serving adult beverages in general seating areas in 2019 while several other SEC programs have pushed off a decision until after the season.
It remains to be seen if the Vols can, as Fulmer said, dot all those I’s and cross the T’s but if things go south for Jeremy Pruitt this year, some fans will probably be hoping the sooner the better.
It was not too long ago that the NCAA passed rules changes opening up what schools could provide in terms of food for athletes. While the training table was not the only source of nutrition for football players and their peers at their school, it did become much more of a factor — and cost — for schools involved as they went from serving one meal to athletes to multiple.
Now we have some sort of idea how much that all cost and let’s just say it meant more for one SEC program. Forbes obtained records from public schools about “Student-Athlete Meal Expense” from 2016 and 2017 and surprisingly it was Arkansas who spent the most cash on grub over that time period — a total of more than $7 million and some $3.5 million in the most recently reported year alone.
“We spend a lot of money on it,” said the Razorbacks’ Director of Sports Nutrition Karla Horfsal. “We understand how important it is to invest in our student-athletes, and that’s one area where it’s not like we’re making money back by feeding our athletes. I know for me personally, that’s something to be proud of, and I know that that’s something that our entire department really supports. They really appreciate the role of nutrition, and I’d like to think that that’s the growing trend across the country as far as college athletics.”
Of course, all that good eating (which is for all sports on campus) didn’t exactly translate onto the football field at Arkansas with the team winning just four SEC games the past three seasons.
Other big spenders on meals include the usual suspects of Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, Texas A&M and Texas. Some eight programs spent at least $2 million in 2017 on meals according to the figures obtained, which don’t include private schools like USC and Notre Dame.
Perhaps the biggest surprise was not seeing either Alabama or Clemson, the two most recent national champions in football, make the top 20. As we’ve seen though, the proper amount of food doesn’t always result in wins across the board.
Taking an entire football team across the pond isn’t cheap. Just ask Michigan, which has now done it three times, the latest coming in May to South Africa for a jaunt that cost a pretty penny for Wolverines donors footing the bill.
According to records obtained by the Detroit Free Press, the final tally for UM’s visit to South Africa was some $1.19 million:
Michigan brought 98 student-athletes, two student managers, 34 coaches/staffers and two donors on the trip, according to records obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request. Fourteen spouses and children of coaches/staffers also came on the trip, but their travel costs were not paid by the school or with donor money.
The breakdown of expenses was $1,154,830 paid to the travel agency organizing the trip and $38,241 listed as “other trip costs.”
While the school itself likely wouldn’t have had an issue picking up that kind of check given the $56 million they have coming from the Big Ten in 2019, donors made sure that was not an issue for the bean counters in Ann Arbor. It’s been part of a rather exorbitant run by Jim Harbaugh and company in recent years, including spending some $350,000 for spring practice at IMG Academy in 2016, an $800,000 excursion to Italy in 2017, and a $1.007 million jaunt across the pond to France last year.
Add it all up though, and the figure only barely approaches half of Harbaugh’s yearly salary.
While the final number for the South African excursion is notable, the Michigan coach’s ideas for 2020 are also noteworthy for their relative restraint for staying within the confines of the nation’s borders.
“(Maybe) Washington D.C. I’d like to go to the Supreme Court, the halls of Congress, the Smithsonian,” Harbaugh said. “Or Gettysburg. Or we could go to San Diego, do some SEAL team training and (eventually) go on to Pearl Harbor.”
At least Michigan won’t have to worry about players getting passports next year and some donors can enjoy their wallets being a little fatter than the years before.
Kevin Warren doesn’t even have his name officially on the door as the incoming Big Ten Commissioner and yet there’s already talk surfacing about Jim Delany’s successor taking over for another successful, if controversial, commissioner. Namely, that would be Roger Goodell in a return to the league where Warren recently departed as Chief Operating Officer for the Minnesota Vikings.
Per The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan, several influential figures in NFL circles have long thought Warren has the chops and resume to assume the top gig a little over five years in the pro version of the game after spending time getting his feet wet leading at the collegiate level:
Those with close ties to the NFL view him as a future commissioner and expect the Big Ten to be only a steppingstone, not a final stop. The incumbent NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, has had the post since 2006, and his current deal runs through March 2024. While Goodell has not said this is his last contract, most assume that’s the case (a spokesman, Joe Lockhart, said so in December 2017, though Goodell has repeatedly rejected that he has made any decision on that score).
Warren, 55, is “one of those handful of people that are in the NFL right now that could very well be considered as a future commissioner,” said Marc Ganis, a sports consultant with close ties to Goodell. “Whether it’s the NFL or another league, he is a meaningful candidate.”
Big Ten fans (and probably Delany himself) have to both cringe and be excited over the fact that their new leader is held in such high esteem by America’s biggest sport that one of the oldest and most respected conferences in the game would be considered a “steppingstone.” Only time will tell but we’re sure a story of this magnitude is bound to be discussed at least a little bit with conference media days kicking off in the middle of July.
Warren’s hire was nearly universally praised when it was announced to much surprise in early June but that kind of tune might change if he bolts back to the pros after just short stint in the high-profile gig. Being a college conference commissioner is typically a job that carries with it longevity, which might be something that the Big Ten’s outgoing leader might want to remind his successor at some point between now and the Rose Bowl.