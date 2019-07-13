Tennessee exploring alcohol sales at Neyland but not ready to make changes yet

The expected gold rush from the SEC opening up beer and alcohol sales to general seating areas has so far not materialized but a few schools are making slow and steady progress toward opening the taps at their respective stadiums.

As noted by 247Sports, Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer confirmed the Vols are having discussions about alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium as soon as this year during an appearance on 104.5 The Zone radio in Nashville earlier this week.

“We’re in the process,” Fulmer said. “Aramark is our vendor, and they’re the professionals. I can assure you our chancellor and president and everybody concerned is trying to make sure that our I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed from security, from making sure that we can manage the numbers of people and all that goes with it.

“We’re headed down that road, but I can’t sit here and tell you that we’re gonna do it … or exactly what we’re gonna do with it. We’ll know more later.”

Taking a cautious route to allowing alcohol sales is one that is not limited to Knoxville. So far only Texas A&M has confirmed they will be serving adult beverages in general seating areas in 2019 while several other SEC programs have pushed off a decision until after the season.

It remains to be seen if the Vols can, as Fulmer said, dot all those I’s and cross the T’s but if things go south for Jeremy Pruitt this year, some fans will probably be hoping the sooner the better.