East Carolina approves alcohol sales at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Pirates have long been associated with an adult beverage or 10 throughout history and now the East Carolina version can enjoy some — responsibly — too.

Per the News & Observer, ECU’s Board of Trustees voted to approve alcohol sales at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this fall. The move, part of a wave of such approvals across the country, comes in the wake of a state bill that was passed recently permitting schools in North Carolina to open up the taps after several years of restrictions.

ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said it will “enhance our game-day experience for those who choose to partake in that endeavor” and increase revenue. ECU would be the 10th school in the American Athletic Conference to sell alcohol at its athletic venues.

UNC, N.C. State and Charlotte are all going forward with beer and wine sales in general seating areas in 2019 as well, leaving Appalachian State as the only FBS school in the state to not announce any plans for the upcoming season.

The Pirates actually open up at the Wolfpack during Week 1 in one of the first games in North Carolina with alcohol sales in place and will have their home opener in Greenville against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 7.