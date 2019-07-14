Nevada adds home-and-home with Texas State in addition to 2023 USC road trip

While it got buried a bit on Friday thanks to USC announcing they would be playing their first ever FCS opponent, the Trojans did confirm a future game for 2023 against Nevada at the Coliseum. The Wolf Pack however, had a few more dates on the calendar to add beyond their big Pac-12 road trip and confirmed some additional matchups to fill out their non-conference schedule for the next three years.

In a release from the school, Nevada confirmed they have agreed to a home-and-home with Texas State as well as a one-off home game against fellow Lone Star State program Incarnate Word.

The Wolf Pack will initially host the Bobcats in Reno on Sept. 3, 2022 and make the return trip to San Marcos on Sept. 16, 2023. The two teams have met only once on the gridiron, a 34-21 win by Nevada in 2012.

Incarnate Word, an FCS program located less than an hour south of Texas State, will travel to Mackay Stadium a week after the Bobcats in 2022 for a Week 3 matchup on Sept. 10.

The moves round out Nevada’s schedule through that same season and result in two more non-conference openings left on the docket. The visit to USC in 2023, the school notes, is quite a nod to history as it will fall on the 100th anniversary season of the L.A. Coliseum — where the Wolf Pack and Trojans played the second-ever varsity football game at the historic stadium.