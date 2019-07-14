Nevada adds home-and-home with Texas State in addition to 2023 USC road trip

While it got buried a bit on Friday thanks to USC announcing they would be playing their first ever FCS opponent, the Trojans did confirm a future game for 2023 against Nevada at the Coliseum. The Wolf Pack however, had a few more dates on the calendar to add beyond their big Pac-12 road trip and confirmed some additional matchups to fill out their non-conference schedule for the next three years.
In a release from the school, Nevada confirmed they have agreed to a home-and-home with Texas State as well as a one-off home game against fellow Lone Star State program Incarnate Word.
The Wolf Pack will initially host the Bobcats in Reno on Sept. 3, 2022 and make the return trip to San Marcos on Sept. 16, 2023. The two teams have met only once on the gridiron, a 34-21 win by Nevada in 2012.
Incarnate Word, an FCS program located less than an hour south of Texas State, will travel to Mackay Stadium a week after the Bobcats in 2022 for a Week 3 matchup on Sept. 10.
The moves round out Nevada’s schedule through that same season and result in two more non-conference openings left on the docket. The visit to USC in 2023, the school notes, is quite a nod to history as it will fall on the 100th anniversary season of the L.A. Coliseum — where the Wolf Pack and Trojans played the second-ever varsity football game at the historic stadium.
You can’t kill conference realignment, you can only hope to contain it.
While a lot of the most recent talk about schools moving leagues has been related to UConn’s departure from the AAC, there have been other rumblings across college athletics of additional moves ahead of a key stretch in the 2020’s where a number of Power Five conferences renegotiate their TV deals.
Which brings us to Conference USA. The Denton Record-Chronicle did a deep dive into the league’s upcoming 25th anniversary this season and among the great nuggets from the piece was this fascinating bit of discussion that has surfaced recently:
Several C-USA athletic directors also said they have informally discussed the idea of the conference realigning on a more regional basis by trading teams with other leagues, including the Sun Belt. Those discussions have never progressed to the point where C-USA officially explored the possibility.
Keith Gill took over as Sun Belt commissioner in May. He doesn’t anticipate any movement toward regionalization.
“There haven’t been any discussions since I have been in the Sun Belt,” Gill said. “We are really comfortable with the schools we have.”
School trades! That would truly take conference realignment to the next level and make the summer of 2010 pale in comparison in terms of drama. “We’ll give you Lane Kiffin, Florida Atlantic and a quarterback to be named later for Appalachian State. Thoughts?”
While some sort of alliance among Group of Five leagues may eventually emerge out of these “informal” discussions, actually trading schools for one another as part of a geographic swap seems far-fetched even if there would be mutual benefits all around.
Still, we can all still dream of something along those lines happening.
It probably says something about the NCAA waiver process that attorney Thomas Mars has become a bit of a cult hero in die hard college football circles for his work getting players eligible right away after transferring.
He rose to prominence in recent years for his work with Shea Patterson (Ole Miss to Michigan), Justin Fields (Georgia to Ohio State) and even for handling Houston Nutt’s infamous lawsuit against Ole Miss. He developed simply into the go-to guy in order to get eligible, as even other lower profile players signed up to have him fight for them against the folks in Indianapolis.
Well, those days have unfortunately come to an end per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg:
The “given the demand” part is really telling there and speaks to just how much things have changed in college football between the waiver process and the transfer portal making it easier than ever to move programs.
It also underscores how big potential upcoming changes to the NCAA waiver process are for players, coaches and administrators without somebody like Mars around.
Pirates have long been associated with an adult beverage or 10 throughout history and now the East Carolina version can enjoy some — responsibly — too.
Per the News & Observer, ECU’s Board of Trustees voted to approve alcohol sales at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this fall. The move, part of a wave of such approvals across the country, comes in the wake of a state bill that was passed recently permitting schools in North Carolina to open up the taps after several years of restrictions.
ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said it will “enhance our game-day experience for those who choose to partake in that endeavor” and increase revenue. ECU would be the 10th school in the American Athletic Conference to sell alcohol at its athletic venues.
UNC, N.C. State and Charlotte are all going forward with beer and wine sales in general seating areas in 2019 as well, leaving Appalachian State as the only FBS school in the state to not announce any plans for the upcoming season.
The Pirates actually open up at the Wolfpack during Week 1 in one of the first games in North Carolina with alcohol sales in place and will have their home opener in Greenville against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 7.
Every coach in America dreads a late night/early morning phone call this time of year and unfortunately that was especially the case for Eastern Washington’s Aaron Best over the weekend.
Per the Spokesman-Review, two football players — safety Dehonta Hayes and defensive lineman Keith Moore — were shot in downtown Spokane and subsequently hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. A school statement later confirmed both are expected to make a full recovery but no details of their specific injuries were released.
“University leadership, including athletic director Lynn Hickey, is working with head football coach Aaron Best to monitor the situation,” said an EWU news release. “Our first priority is to provide support and comfort to the students, their families, and their friends,” he said. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”
Both Hayes and Moore were in line to be starters this upcoming season and saw action as part of the Eagles run to the FCS title game last year. The police did not arrest anybody as of Saturday evening nor did they reveal any sort of motive behind the shooting.