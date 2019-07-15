Dan Mullen called Steve Spurrier to brag about a hole-in-one, but Spurrier got the last laugh

Leave it to Steve Spurrier to make sure he won’t be topped. The hall of fame player and coach made a living letting everyone know how he felt and he would rarely back away from letting you know your best just doesn’t stack up to what the head ball coach can do. This is especially true on the golf course.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen said he called the former Gators coaching icon to let Spurrier know about a hole-in-one Mullen had shot. Naturally, so it would seem, Spurrier quickly one-upped Mullen. In fact, he five-upped the current Florida coach on the spot.

#Gators coach Dan Mullen on his hole in one this summer: “I called and told Coach Spurrier, and he said, I’ve had six of those.”

😂😂 — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) July 15, 2019

Spurrier does like to get on the golf courses, and I’m sure he has a terrific story to share about each of his hole-in-one experiences from over the years. In 2017, Spurrier discussed his favorite hole-in-one, just before his first signing day as head coach of the Florida Gators, in a story published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also drained a hole-in-one at Augusta in 2008.

1 of 2 @ESPNMag says Steve Spurrier aced Augusta National's No. 7 during 2008 Masters week. Assume from member tees (330 yards vs. 450) … — Mike O'Malley (@GD_MikeO) September 1, 2014

So not only is Mullen looking to live up to the success Spurrier had as a head coach in Gainesville, but he’s also now trying to catch up to the head ball coach in career hole-in-one shots on the golf course.

Follow @KevinOnCFB