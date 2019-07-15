Getty Images

Dozens of players named to Maxwell, Bednarik watch lists

By Zach BarnettJul 15, 2019, 2:33 PM EDT
If every player named to Monday’s Maxwell and Bednarik award watch lists was a muffin, you’d have breakfast for the next two months. One hundred sixty players were selected to the respective watch lists — 80 on each side of the ball — signifying that they are on the eye of those selecting these awards.

Given by the Maxwell Football Club, the Maxwell Award is given to the college player of the year, and is generally regarded as college football’s Golden Globe award to the Heisman’s Oscar. The Maxwell was first given in 1937, two years after the Heisman. Among the watch list designations are reigning winner Tua Tagovailoa, along with returning semifinalists AJ DillonTravis EtienneLaviska ShenaultD’Eriq KingIan BookJustin HerbertRondale MooreZack Moss and Jonathan Taylor.

Alabama each had three Maxwell watch list honorees.

On defense, LSU’s Grant Delpit is the only returning semifinalist on the 2019 Bednarik Award watch list.

Monday’s announcement is the official beginning of Watch List season, which runs through next Friday. The Davey O’Brien Award will list the quarterbacks under its watch on Tuesday.

 

Les Miles defends 1-game suspension for RB Pooka Williams

By Zach BarnettJul 15, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT
When Kansas first wrist-slapped star running back Pooka Williams with a 1-game suspension, it was my opinion that Kansas would have been better off from a public-relations standpoint not suspending Williams at all than sitting him a single game.

The thinking is this: no suspension, while seemingly heartless and tone deaf on the outset, is at least intellectually consistent. If the law says they can play, you’re telling the public with no suspension, we’re going to play them.

However, a 1-game suspension puts you on a tightrope that’s almost impossible to successfully navigate. Like, for instance, you might try to on one hand say there’s no place in your program for men who hit women, and on the other explain why you’re suspending a man who hit a woman for only one game. Which is exactly what Les Miles did on Monday at Big 12 media days.

“There is no proper way to put it: there is no violence. Violence will not be accepted with women, period,” Miles said.

“Action was taken immediately. We felt like a strong point was made, not only with Pooka but with the team, the idea that for seven and a half months Pooka was going through a process and he didn’t have the opportunity to spend time with his team, go to the weight room, just be a part. Pooka went through a legal investigation with the legal community, Pooka also had a proceedings that went through the conduct board at the university and he basically understood very much that if he did not meet the criteria that the board asks, this would not last long, and he really met every criteria that he could.

“He’s taken responsibility, he’s been remorseful. He’s learned from this experience, as has our team. We’re thankful to have him back. And, again, no violence against a woman is okay.”

That last paragraph really says it all, doesn’t it?

“He’s taken responsibility.” Well, okay. Taking responsibility for your actions should be expected of every middle school football player in America.

“We’re thankful to have have him back.” Of course you are. Williams ran for 1,125 yards on 6.99 yards a carry as a freshman, making him the first KU football player to make the All-Big 12 First Team offense since 2009.

“And, again, no violence against a woman is okay.”

So, why is he still on the team then?

In the end, the 1-game suspension still makes Kansas look heartless and tone deaf, only they’re the only ones who don’t realize it.

Mike Gundy declines to name starting QB at Big 12 media days

By Zach BarnettJul 15, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT
Not new to Oklahoma State’s appearance at Big 12 media days: Mike Gundy‘s mullet. What first seemed like a sideshow a few years back is now a mainstay. “As long as it makes me look younger, I’m going to keep it,” he said Monday.

New to Oklahoma State’s appearance at Big 12 media days: quarterback uncertainty. The Pokes enjoyed three stable seasons of Mason Rudolph, and in 2018 Gundy took to the media days podium to declare fifth-year senior Taylor Cornelius as his starter.

For the first time since 2014 (pre-mullet days), Gundy is not sure who will start at quarterback for him this fall.

“We haven’t had anyone take the reins. I’d like to give you a timetable (on naming a starter) but can’t. If neither one gives us indication before first game, we’ll play both guys,” Gundy said.

Both guys, in this case, are Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders, who are similar in depth chart standing but nothing else.

Brown is a fifth-year senior who arrived in Stillwater by way of the College of San Mateo and Hawai’i. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound gunslinger appeared in 25 games as a Warrior and started his final 22, throwing for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns before transferring to Oklahoma State, where he redshirted. Sanders, meanwhile, stands 6-foot-2 with a rocket arm and active legs. While he bows in experience to Brown, the redshirt freshman is superior to Brown in natural talent. As a senior at Denton Ryan (Texas) High School in 2017, Sanders threw for 3,845 yards and 54 scores while rushing for 1,380 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Based on those attributes, it seems logical to deduce that unless Brown displays pinpoint accuracy with the football, their deadlock in the race for the QB1 job will cease if and when Sanders’ familiarity with the college game catches his ability.

“Whenever we’re ready to name a starter based on him winning the job, we’ll do that,” said Gundy.

Whoever does win the ability to take the first snap against Oregon State on Aug. 30 figures to profit immediately, as they will throw to a receiving corps that returns all five players who caught at least 22 passes last season, including the 86-catch, 1,491-yard, 12-touchdown Biletnikoff Award candidate in junior wideout Tylan Wallace.

 

Ryan Leaf joins ESPN’s roster of college football analysts

By Zach BarnettJul 15, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
Ryan Leaf has been hired as an ESPN college football analyst, the network announced on Sunday.

He will work as a game analyst, providing color commentary alongside play-by-play announcer Clay Matvick, primarily on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

“Ryan has experienced the highs and lows in the game of football, putting him in a position to relate to a wide range of situations players can find themselves in,” ESPN vice president of production Lee Fitting said in a statement. “He will be able to rely on those experiences — including an unbelievable college career where he was an All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist — in his analysis, making him a tremendous asset for our team.”

Leaf has dipped his toes in the broadcasting waters of late. He worked as a game analyst on Pac-12 Network last season and co-hosts a show on SiriusXM’s Pac-12 channel.

But Leaf’s story is much more than that, of course.

The former Washington State quarterback led the Cougars to a Pac-10 championship and a Rose Bowl appearance in 1997, a year in which he finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting, behind only Pro Football Hall of Famers Charles Woodson and Peyton Manning. He was selected second overall in the 1998 NFL draft and then flamed out–spectacularly.

Leaf played in only 25 games as a professional, the first tumble in a decade-long fall that eventually found him addicted to Vicodin and incarcerated with multiple burglary and drug convictions. He was in and out of Texas and Montana jails for the first part of this decade, but was released in December of 2014 and has since spent time rebuilding his life–including a new career as a broadcaster.

“Five years ago sitting in a prison cell I would have never imagined that I was going to be part of ESPN and the Disney Corporation,” Leaf told the Associated Press. “If you would have told me that I would have said you are absolutely crazy. And I can’t believe it. I lay my head down every night with a ton of gratitude.”

 

CUSA athletic directors have reportedly discussed trading schools with other leagues

By Bryan FischerJul 14, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT
You can’t kill conference realignment, you can only hope to contain it.

While a lot of the most recent talk about schools moving leagues has been related to UConn’s departure from the AAC, there have been other rumblings across college athletics of additional moves ahead of a key stretch in the 2020’s where a number of Power Five conferences renegotiate their TV deals.

Which brings us to Conference USA. The Denton Record-Chronicle did a deep dive into the league’s upcoming 25th anniversary this season and among the great nuggets from the piece was this fascinating bit of discussion that has surfaced recently:

Several C-USA athletic directors also said they have informally discussed the idea of the conference realigning on a more regional basis by trading teams with other leagues, including the Sun Belt. Those discussions have never progressed to the point where C-USA officially explored the possibility.

Keith Gill took over as Sun Belt commissioner in May. He doesn’t anticipate any movement toward regionalization.

“There haven’t been any discussions since I have been in the Sun Belt,” Gill said. “We are really comfortable with the schools we have.”

School trades! That would truly take conference realignment to the next level and make the summer of 2010 pale in comparison in terms of drama. “We’ll give you Lane Kiffin, Florida Atlantic and a quarterback to be named later for Appalachian State. Thoughts?”

While some sort of alliance among Group of Five leagues may eventually emerge out of these “informal” discussions, actually trading schools for one another as part of a geographic swap seems far-fetched even if there would be mutual benefits all around.

Still, we can all still dream of something along those lines happening.