LSU AD Scott Woodward teases “worst kept secret” about alcohol sales at Tiger Stadium

As the SEC representatives assemble for this week’s SEC Media Days, one of the hot topics of conversation for some schools will be whether or not beer and alcohol will be sold in SEC stadiums this fall. As most probably expected to be the case, LSU is heading in the direction of opening the taps for fans this upcoming season. Athletics Director Scott Woodward admitted it is already one of the worst-kept secrets with the program right now.

Speaking to members of the media at SEC media days in Alabama, Woodward confirmed LSU will be selling beer and wine at football games in Tiger Stadium this season, although a formal announcement with specific details will be revealed later this month.

In addition: Woodward said to expect an official announcement regarding alcohol sales in Tiger Stadium on July 25. — Tyler Nunez (@ByTylerNunez) July 15, 2019

The SEC officially lit the green light for SEC institutions to make their own decisions regarding beer and other alcoholic sales at sporting events on campus with a revised alcohol policy during the spring meetings.

“As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at the time. “We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”

LSU will join in the growing trend around college football that has seen half of the Big Ten and a growing number of other schools around the country begin to offer beer and alcohol to fans on gamedays inside the football stadium. Texas A&M is the only SEC school to fully commit to expanded alcohol sales this upcoming season, while most other SEC schools, like Tennessee, are playing a wait-and-see approach to a more definitive decision.

