SEC taking media days circus on the road

For years, the SEC’s media days circus was parked in Hoover, Ala. It went to Atlanta in 2018, only to return to Birmingham this year.
Starting next year, the league will fold up the big top and take the show on the road — perhaps for good.
The SEC given lip service to the idea of taking its media days to a “foreign” land — Charlotte or San Antonio were under consideration — but, at least for now, the conference will move to familiar markets. The 2020 event will be at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and the 2021 event will be at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.
Atlanta has hosted the SEC football title game since 1994, while Nashville is the home of the conference’s basketball tournament.
“I am pleased to announce SEC Football Media Days in 2020 will return to Atlanta and to the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Our summer football event will stay on the move for 2021 at a new destination, as we head to the Music City and the new Grand Hyatt Nashville.”
The 2019 SEC Media Days began today and run through Thursday.
The NCAA transfer portal has seen a number of names come and go this offseason. Now, it appears, LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph is stepping a foot in the transfer portal for a second time.
Joseph reportedly entered the transfer portal back in May, only to have that story disputed by his father. A day later, Joseph announced on Twitter that his father was, in fact, wrong with his claim. After some time passed, it seemed as though Joseph may end up staying in Baton Rouge to play for the Tigers this fall. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said “everything is good” regarding the status of Joseph as the story unfolded.
However, as multiple reports have surfaced at SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama today, Joseph is now back in the transfer portal.
By entering the transfer portal, Joseph is free to have contact with any other college football program that may be interested in recruiting him. He would have to sit out the upcoming 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program due to standard NCAA transfer rules, barring any appeal being granted for immediate eligibility.
Joseph was a four-star member of LSU’s Class of 2018. He played in 11 games for the Tigers last season and was suspended from the Fiesta Bowl for unspecified violations of team rules.
As it stands right now, the Missouri Tigers will not be going to a bowl game at the end of the 2019 season even if they go 12-0. That is because the NCAA slapped the Tigers with a postseason ban for the upcoming college football season as part of a litany of sanctions levied against the program in January for violations of NCAA rules linked to ethical conduct, academic misconduct and academic extra benefits. However, Missouri is hoping their appeal will relieve the sanctions with enough time to make some postseason plans.
A report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports says Missouri is expected to appear in front of the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee this week to state their case. However, no decision on the appeals is expected to be made for at least another month. A decision to lift a postseason ban could even come as late as September after the start of the 2019 season.
Missouri formally filed its appeal of the sanctions in March. Missouri Athletics Director Jim Sterk said in June he was hoping the appeal would be heard before the football season.
“We really think we have a strong case for overturning the majority of the decisions that they made,” Sterk said in a radio interview. “The people that are a lot smarter than me that worked on this case really presented an appeal that’s strong and compelling. And we’ll be doing an in-person hearing, we’re expecting somewhere in the middle of July and then hear something hopefully by before football starts or shortly thereafter.”
The NCAA lifting a postseason ban during the current season is not unprecedented. In 2014, the NCAA lifted sanctions against Penn State after the start of the season, thus allowing the Nittany Lions to have the opportunity to play in a postseason bowl game at the end of the year. At 6-6, Penn State went on to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College. The 2014 season was supposed to be the third year in Penn State’s four-year postseason ban as part of the sanctions in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Penn State served just two years of a postseason ban before the NCAA dropped the sanctions against the program amid legal battles.
If you have ever wanted to step into the video room managing replays and challenges in the SEC, then you are in luck in 2019. The SEC launched its new Twitter account specifically for updating fans on rules interpretations from inside the video center.
This is a great idea and one that should be implemented by other conferences with similar facilities. Although the account’s initial and (as of now) only tweet says fans will get inside access to statistics and other activities from inside the video center, the only information that fans will truly care about in any capacity will be the decisions and interpretations made during video replay reviews during SEC contests. This is a transparent way to relay the decisions that have been made on any specific replay in real time, which can be helpful in reacting to a controversial or citical turning point of a game.
Of course, whoever is sitting behind the monitor with access to this account may want to be careful when monitoring the mentions coming its way. This is an account every fan in the SEC, regardless of their fandom, will come to despise at least once this season.
As the SEC representatives assemble for this week’s SEC Media Days, one of the hot topics of conversation for some schools will be whether or not beer and alcohol will be sold in SEC stadiums this fall. As most probably expected to be the case, LSU is heading in the direction of opening the taps for fans this upcoming season. Athletics Director Scott Woodward admitted it is already one of the worst-kept secrets with the program right now.
Speaking to members of the media at SEC media days in Alabama, Woodward confirmed LSU will be selling beer and wine at football games in Tiger Stadium this season, although a formal announcement with specific details will be revealed later this month.
The SEC officially lit the green light for SEC institutions to make their own decisions regarding beer and other alcoholic sales at sporting events on campus with a revised alcohol policy during the spring meetings.
“As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at the time. “We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”
LSU will join in the growing trend around college football that has seen half of the Big Ten and a growing number of other schools around the country begin to offer beer and alcohol to fans on gamedays inside the football stadium. Texas A&M is the only SEC school to fully commit to expanded alcohol sales this upcoming season, while most other SEC schools, like Tennessee, are playing a wait-and-see approach to a more definitive decision.