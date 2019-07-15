SEC taking media days circus on the road

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For years, the SEC’s media days circus was parked in Hoover, Ala. It went to Atlanta in 2018, only to return to Birmingham this year.

Starting next year, the league will fold up the big top and take the show on the road — perhaps for good.

The SEC given lip service to the idea of taking its media days to a “foreign” land — Charlotte or San Antonio were under consideration — but, at least for now, the conference will move to familiar markets. The 2020 event will be at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and the 2021 event will be at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

Our summer football event will stay on the move for 2021 at a new destination, as we head to #MusicCity and the new Grand Hyatt Nashville! pic.twitter.com/xx4r8aSvE5 — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 15, 2019

Atlanta has hosted the SEC football title game since 1994, while Nashville is the home of the conference’s basketball tournament.

“I am pleased to announce SEC Football Media Days in 2020 will return to Atlanta and to the Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “Our summer football event will stay on the move for 2021 at a new destination, as we head to the Music City and the new Grand Hyatt Nashville.”

The 2019 SEC Media Days began today and run through Thursday.