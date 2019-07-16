Clemson TE Garrett Williams to pass on final year of eligibility

Clemson tight end Garrett Williams will not suit up for the defending national champions this fall. Instead, Williams will look to assist the program in other ways and begin his quest to become an officer in the United States Marine Corps.
Williams expressed his desire to pursue a military career back in February when he suggested he was probably not coming back to play for the Tigers. That decision now is official, according to a report from Tiger Net. Although he is not going to play for Clemson as the program searches for back-to-back national titles, he is expected to assist head coach Dabo Swinney as an assistant coach of some kind.
Williams is still rehabbing a torn ACL that he suffered in the spring of 2017. The injury likely forced Williams to begin thinking about some alternative plans to football, which led him to the military path. Although Williams returned to the football field for the 2018 season, in which he appeared in 13 games, the redshirt senior has made it known for quite some time the Tigers will likely have to prepare for the 2019 season without him on the depth chart.