Neck injury sidelines Texas A&M RB Vernon Jackson for 2019 season

Concern over a lingering neck injury will prevent Texas A&M running back Vernon Jackson form playing in the 2019 college football season. The injury situation was updated by Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher during SEC media days in Hoover, Alabama.
Jackson injured his neck during spring practices in April. Jackson announced the injury news on his Twitter account to confirm some rumors about his availability at the time, saying it was “much worse than expected.” Jackson noted the injury may keep him from ever playing football again. This update from Jimbo at least keeps the door to a return to the football field open as the Aggies and Jackson move forward not ruling anything out, but also playing it as safe as possible.
Jackson played in 12 games for Texas A&M as a freshman in 2018, mostly on special teams. He was expected to help contribute to a running game that will replace Trayveon Williams, the SEC’s leading rusher from a season ago. Jackson can burn a redshirt year in 2019 to preserve his eligibility. That would leave Jackson with three years of eligibility still at his disposal if a return to football ends up being an option at some point in the future.