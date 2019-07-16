UCF voted AAC preseason favorite for second straight year

Defending American Athletic Conference champion UCF is entering the 2019 season being viewed as the team to beat in the conference, again. The preseason media poll released by the AAC on Tuesday during the AAC media day event in Newport, Rhode Island saw the Knights once again be chosen as the preseason favorite to win the conference. UCF and Memphis were each selected as the preseason division favorites in the East Division and West Division, respectively.

UCF received 19 first-place votes in the preseason media poll, earning the Knights a conference-high 169 total points in the tabulation. Cincinnati, coming off an 11-win season, received 11 first-place votes in the East Division. The gap was a bit closer in the West Division at the top. Memphis was picked as the division favorite for a third straight preseason with 15 first-place votes in the division, but Dana Holgorsen and his Houston Cougars received 14 first-place votes. The Tigers and Cougars are separated by just three points in the preseason poll. SMU also received a first-place vote in the West Division, although the Mustangs finished fourth overall in the preseason media poll.

UCF was the leader in conference championship picks with 12 votes going to the Knights. Cincinnati had the second-most votes for the AAC title, suggesting the balance of power resides in the East Division this season. The Bearcats received eight votes for the AAC title, with Memphis receiving six and Houston picking up the remaining four votes in the mix. It is worth noting that just two preseason AAC polls in the six-years of the conference’s existence have correctly predicted the eventual conference champion. Cincinnati was part of a three-team tie for first place in the conference after being labeled the preseason favorite in 2014 (UCF and Memphis tied for the title in the last season before the introduction of the AAC championship game). UCF successfully lived up to the preseason poll’s expectations last season.

EAST DIVISION

UCF (19 first-place votes) – 169 points Cincinnati (11) – 157 USF – 107 Temple 101 East Carolina – 66 UConn – 30

WEST DIVISION

Memphis (15 first-place votes) – 165 Houston (14) – 162 Tulane – 108 SMU (1) – 87 Navy – 70 Tulsa – 38

AAC CHAMPIONSHIP

UCF – 12 points

Cincinnati – 8

Memphis – 6

Houston – 4

Conference USA also released its preseason poll today, with Marshall and North Texas being named preseason favorites.

