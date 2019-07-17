Big Ten media pegs Michigan as preseason favorite

The Big Ten did away with its preseason media poll ahead of the 2011 season, so the Cleveland Plain-Dealer has picked up the mantle and carried it for the rest of the conference. The paper polls 34 writers from around the conference, and for the second time in the poll’s nine-year history the consensus found the eventual champion in Ann Arbor.

Following the departures of Urban Meyer and Dwayne Haskins and the arrival of Josh Gattis, the Plain-Dealer‘s poll has anointed 2019 as the year Jim Harbaugh finally gets over the scarlet-and-gray hump standing between him and Indianapolis. In four years under Harbaugh, Michigan has not won the conference or division. In fact, the Wolverines last won the Big Ten in 2004 and are still looking for their first trip to the Big Ten Championship heading into Year 9 of the conference’s title game era.

Which, of course, will make it all the more painful for everyone in maize and blue if it doesn’t happen.

Possibly concerning for the Wolverines: the Big Ten media is no better at prognosticating their conference than any other league. The Plain-Dealer poll has accurately predicted the eventual champion only twice — when Ohio State won the league in 2017 and ’18.

But Michigan is a clear, but not heavy, favorite to dethrone the Buckeyes this year, landing 20 votes to win the East to Ohio State’s 14, with 17 picks to win the conference to Ohio State’s 14. Astute observers will note Michigan and Ohio State gobbled up all 34 available votes to win the East, but the West picture is quite muddied. Nebraska and Iowa each garnered 14 votes to win the division, while Wisconsin, Northwestern and Minnesota drew support as well. One thing everyone can agree on out West? Everyone sees Illinois bringing up the rear.

The full poll:

EAST DIVISION

1. Michigan — 222 total points (20 first-place votes)

2. Ohio State — 214 (14)

3. Michigan State — 156

4. Penn State — 154

5. Indiana — 86.5

6. Maryland — 82.5

7. Rutgers — 37

WEST DIVISION

1. Nebraska — 198 (14)

2. Iowa — 194.5 (14)

3. Wisconsin — 172.5 (4)

4. Northwestern — 142.5 (1)

5. Purdue — 110.5

6. Minnesota — 100 (1)

7. Illinois — 34

The Plain-Dealer also asks its respondents to pick players of the year on each side of the ball, and the poll found Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor as the league’s top offensive player and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young as the top defender. Five players drew at least one first-place vote on offense and six on defense; Taylor was the clear choice on his side of the ball, but Young actually came in third when just examining first-place votes.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor — 78 (21)

2. Purdue WR Rondale Moore — 36 (3)

3. Michigan QB Shea Patterson — 31 (4)

4. Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez — 24 (2)

5. Ohio State RB JK Dobbins — 13 (3)

5. Ohio State QB Justin Fields — 13 (1)

7. Iowa QB Nate Stanley — 4

8. Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke — 2

9. Penn State WR KJ Hamler — 1

9. Wisconsin OL Tyler Biadasz — 1

9. Iowa OL Tristan Wirfs — 1

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. Ohio State DE Chase Young — 57 (8)

2. Iowa DE AJ Epenesa — 52 (9)

3. Michigan State DE Kenny Willekes — 41 (10)

4. Northwestern LB Paddy Fisher — 19 (2)

5. Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos — 16 (4)

6. Michigan State LB Joe Bachie — 6 (1)

7. Michigan CB Lavert Hill — 5

8. Minnesota DE Carter Coughlin — 4

9. Michigan S Josh Metellus — 2

10. Penn State LB Micah Parsons — 1

10. Northwestern DE Joe Gaziano — 1

Big Ten media days run Thursday and Friday in Chicago.