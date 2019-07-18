Neyland Stadium vendor granted alcohol permit, now up to Tennessee for decision on sales

Tennessee has taken things slow when it comes to the potential for expanded beer and alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium this fall but that doesn’t mean the university isn’t sitting pat.

Quite the contrary actually, as the university received good news on Tuesday when it comes to dotting some I’s and, appropriately, crossing a few T’s as well. According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, the Knoxville Beer Board tentatively approved permits for Aramark, the school’s concession company, to sell alcohol at sports venues like Neyland Stadium as soon as next month.

“Aramark receiving the license (pending additional documentation is provided) is one step in a larger process for the university,” a statement from the school said. “UT is moving forward to develop the policy and infrastructure to responsibly sell alcohol in accordance with all applicable laws.”

Vols athletic director Phillip Fulmer cautiously said earlier in the week that the school is still in the process of determining how everything will move forward. While all but saying such sales will eventually take place in Knoxville, the ‘when’ part of the equation seems like it’s been the thing that is most up in the air now even if things are not likely to kickoff by the time the season opener arrives on Aug. 31 against Georgia State.

While some expected a rush of schools to announce they would be opening up the taps once the SEC approved of alcohol sales to general seating areas, that has not really been the case. Only Texas A&M and, somewhat so, LSU have announced plans to move forward with sales and we’re already to SEC Media Days this week which means the season is just around the corner.

Like at Tennessee however, there’s still plenty of time for everybody to get things lined up properly before crossing a line many fans have been hoping for the past few months.