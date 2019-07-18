Trevor Lawrence calls Paul Finebaum unprofessional after responding to John Simpson’s comments

The 2019 season is just getting started but you would be forgiven if you wanted to fast forward to Alabama-Clemson Part V at the end of the year after the comments have been flying back-and-forth between the two teams during media days this week.

You can start in Hoover at SEC Media Days where the Crimson Tide’s blowout loss was naturally a topic of conversation. Both Nick Saban and his players seemed to blame the final score on a lack of preparation and focus when discussing the game.

That excuse didn’t sit too kindly with a few Tigers players however and led to guard John Simpson to remark that it was Notre Dame, not Alabama, who was the best team that Clemson played last year.

Well that didn’t sit too kindly in SEC territory as one would come to expect and led to a sharp rebuke from ESPN’s Paul Finebaum on his show Wednesday.

“I’m not in the business of criticizing college players,” Finebaum said, according to 247Sports. “but that is easily one of the stupidest comments I have ever heard. Alabama was a phenomenal football team last year. Notre Dame was good, but they were not as good as Alabama. Alabama would’ve destroyed Notre Dame, and what you get there in John Simpson’s comments is just the pettiness of a program that is unaccustomed to being at the epicenter of this sport.”

Those quotes didn’t take long to reach Clemson

Who knows which team will eventually win the national championship this season but — for the sake of filling the web, newspapers and airwaves with some good back-and-forth between rivals — let’s at least hope we at least get another meeting of Alabama and Clemson given how excited everybody seems to be about last year’s result.