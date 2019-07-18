UNLV OC Barney Cotton awaiting heart transplant; will not coach Rebels in 2019

Tough news for Tony Sanchez ahead of a critical season in Sin City as UNLV has announced that offensive coordinator Barney Cotton will not be with the team this year as an on-field coach as he awaits a heart transplant in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Barney has unfortunately been forced to be away from football and his Rebel family and we are all keeping him in our thoughts and prayers,” Sanchez said in a statement. “He is a tremendous coach, teacher, person and a great friend.”

Cotton has been offensive coordinator at UNLV dating back to 2015 and spent several seasons before that as an assistant at Nebraska. The school release noted that he would be replaced on staff by a new on-field hire to fill his role coaching tight ends for the upcoming campaign.

As far as Cotton’s duties as OC, those will be taken over by offensive line coach Garin Justice, who will now call the plays despite just joining the program this offseason after two years under Lane Kiffin at FAU.

We certainly wish Cotton all the best as he awaits a transplant and UNLV deals with such tough news just a few weeks away from training camp kicking off in the desert.