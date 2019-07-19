In shocking turn of events, Alabama is media’s pick to win SEC in 2019

We hope you’re sitting down to hear this next bit of news… But Alabama is the media’s pick to win the SEC in 2019.

Yes, it’s shocking that a program that has made the national title game in each of the last four seasons and has one of the greatest coaches of all time leading the program would be the media’s selection to win the league but we’re just passing along the news release here folks.

In all seriousness though, the Crimson Tide were the overwhelming favorites in both the SEC West and the conference overall to take home the trophy at the beginning of December. Alabama garnered 253 first place votes, compared to runner-up LSU (five). The full West division predictions were as follows, first place votes in parentheses:

SEC West Predicted Order of Finish

Alabama (253) LSU (5) Texas A&M Auburn (1) Mississippi State (1) Ole Miss Arkansas

In the East, things were a bit more interesting. Georgia was still the massive favorite to win the division but all schools sans Vanderbilt received at least one first place vote to make it to Atlanta.

SEC East Predicted Order of Finish

Georgia (233) Florida (21) Missouri (3) South Carolina (1) Tennessee (1) Kentucky (1) Vanderbilt

Finally… somebody voted for Tennessee and another voted for South Carolina to win the entire SEC in 2019. That is a thing that happened and sadly we won’t be able to find out who without bribing somebody in the league office.

SEC Champion Prediction