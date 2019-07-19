Getty Images

In shocking turn of events, Alabama is media’s pick to win SEC in 2019

By Bryan FischerJul 19, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We hope you’re sitting down to hear this next bit of news… But Alabama is the media’s pick to win the SEC in 2019.

Yes, it’s shocking that a program that has made the national title game in each of the last four seasons and has one of the greatest coaches of all time leading the program would be the media’s selection to win the league but we’re just passing along the news release here folks.

In all seriousness though, the Crimson Tide were the overwhelming favorites in both the SEC West and the conference overall to take home the trophy at the beginning of December. Alabama garnered 253 first place votes, compared to runner-up LSU (five). The full West division predictions were as follows, first place votes in parentheses:

SEC West Predicted Order of Finish

  1. Alabama (253)
  2. LSU (5)
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Auburn (1)
  5. Mississippi State (1)
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Arkansas

In the East, things were a bit more interesting. Georgia was still the massive favorite to win the division but all schools sans Vanderbilt received at least one first place vote to make it to Atlanta.

SEC East Predicted Order of Finish

  1. Georgia (233)
  2. Florida (21)
  3. Missouri (3)
  4. South Carolina (1)
  5. Tennessee (1)
  6. Kentucky (1)
  7. Vanderbilt

Finally… somebody voted for Tennessee and another voted for South Carolina to win the entire SEC in 2019. That is a thing that happened and sadly we won’t be able to find out who without bribing somebody in the league office.

SEC Champion Prediction

  1. Alabama (203)
  2. Georgia (49)
  3. LSU (3)
  4. Mississippi State (1)/Tennessee (1)/Florida (1)/South Carolina (1)/Auburn (1)

Tua Tagovailoa, nine other Tide players headline preseason All-SEC first-team

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 19, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alabama and Georgia are the overwhelming favorites in the SEC this year and it’s pretty clear why when looking through the media selections on the preseason All-SEC teams in 2019.

The Tide placed 10 (yes 10 of their 11 starters) players across the three All-SEC offense teams — including six on the first-team — and nine more players on the defensive side. To put that in perspective, the Bulldogs, the massive favorite to emerge out of the East — had 10 players total (not counting specialists) on the six ‘teams’ spread across both sides of the ball.

LSU had eight players make the cut and Auburn placed six plus both of their specialists. Maybe the most interesting selection was that of Joe Burrow as third-team quarterback over somebody like Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond.

First-Team Offense

QB       Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama          

RB        D’Andre Swift, Georgia            

RB        Najee Harris, Alabama

WR       Jerry Jeudy, Alabama   

WR       Henry Ruggs III, Alabama 

TE         Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri  

OL        Andrew Thomas, Georgia     

OL        Alex Leatherwood, Alabama     

OL        Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn                             

OL        Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama               

C          Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Second-Team Offense

QB        Jake Fromm, Georgia  

RB        Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt      

RB        Lamical Perine, Florida           

WR       Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt                         

WR       Jaylen Waddle, Alabama              

TE         Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt    

OL        Solomon Kindley, Georgia        

OL        Damien Lewis, LSU                           

OL        Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri                          

OL         Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C           Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Third-Team Offense

QB        Joe Burrow, LSU 

RB        Larry Rountree, Missouri     

RB        JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn     

WR       Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR       Bryan Edwards, South Carolina              

TE         Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE        Charlie Woerner, Georgia                              

OL        Deonte Brown, Alabama               

OL        Ben Cleveland, Georgia  

OL        Logan Stenberg, Kentucky      

OL        Matt Womack, Alabama             

C          Drake Jackson, Kentucky

First-Team Defense

DL        Raekwon Davis, Alabama      

DL        Derrick Brown, Auburn                            

DL        Rashard Lawrence, LSU                          

DL        Jabari Zuniga, Florida                             

LB         Dylan Moses, Alabama                       

LB        Anfernee Jennings, Alabama       

LB        Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State                             

DB       Grant Delpit, LSU                              

DB        J.R. Reed, Georgia                    

DB        Trevon Diggs, Alabama                    

DB        C.J. Henderson, Florida

Second-Team Defense

DL        Nick Coe, Auburn                                                  

DL        Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M                   

DL        Marlon Davidson, Auburn               

DL        Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina           

LB        Cale Garrett, Missouri              

LB         De’Jon Harris, Arkansas           

LB        David Reese II, Florida                   

DB        Patrick Surtain II, Alabama      

DB        Xavier McKinney, Alabama                             

DB        Kristian Fulton, LSU                               

DB        Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Third-Team Defense

DL         LaBryan Ray, Alabama  

DL        McTelvin Agim, Arkansas                

DL        Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State                              

DL        Tyler Clark, Georgia   

LB        Terrell Lewis, Alabama                               

LB         Jacob Phillips, LSU        

LB         Kash Daniel, Kentucky                              

DB       DeMarkus Acy, Missouri             

DB        Shyheim Carter, Alabama                      

DB        Richard LeCounte, Georgia                        

DB       Daniel Thomas, Auburn                            

First-Team Specialists

P           Braden Mann, Texas A&M  

PK        Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia                                             

RS        Jaylen Waddle, Alabama                                              

AP        Jaylen Waddle, Alabama     

Second-Team Specialists

P           Tommy Townsend, Florida                                        

PK        Anders Carlson, Auburn                                                 

RS        Marquez Callaway, Tennessee                        

AP        Kadarius Toney, Florida                      

Third-Team Specialists

P           Arryn Siposs, Auburn        

PK        Evan McPherson, Florida      

RS        Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M       

AP        Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

Kansas fans will be able to buy alcohol at Memorial Stadium this year

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 19, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
2 Comments

Les Miles isn’t the only big addition to Kansas football for the 2019 season.

No, the school has something much better that will help pass the time during Jayhawks losses in the form of expanded beer and alcohol sales to general seating areas of Memorial Stadium.

“In consultation with the University, Kansas Athletics has introduced the sale of beer and wine at selected venues on a trial basis to help assess the viability of a broader offering of alcoholic beverages,” athletic director Jeff Long said in a release. “That program has been very successful, and with the support and collaboration of on-campus entities, we are now prepared to expand it. Fans have told us that one of the best ways to enhance their experience at Kansas Athletics events is for them to have the ability to enjoy beer and wine, and we are pleased to provide this opportunity.”

We’re not sure if by “enhance their experience” the fans of KU football mean forget what they’re seeing on the field by we digress.

The school notes that the Jayhawks will be the sixth Big 12 school (along with Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech) to allow such sales in the general seating areas. That should make the conference the first with a majority of its programs selling beer and alcohol to the public during football games this upcoming season.

It also makes Kansas one of some 50 total FBS schools who have opened up the taps officially. Something says the new head coach is no stranger to just such an environment either so good news all around for KU fans during a week where negative headlines were more closely associated with the program.

Rutgers WR Zihir Lacewell transferring to junior college to play DB

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 19, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT
1 Comment

We’re in the final stages of the offseason in college football with training camps across the country starting as early as next week but it’s never too late for a player to transfer elsewhere for 2019.

One such case comes in the form of Rutgers wide receiver Zihir Lacewell, who NJ.com reports is transferring to Garden City Community College in Kansas. While a backup player leaving the Scarlet Knights from time-to-time isn’t all that interesting, the fact that Lacewell is departing to flip sides and play defensive back is.

The Staten Island, NY native did see action last season at Rutgers but played in only four games to preserve his redshirt. He was not expected to crack the starting rotation on offense in 2019.

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Lacewell was one of the program’s highest-rated recruits in the class of 2018 and held offers from a host of Power Five programs in the Northeast.

Wisconsin launches early Heisman campaign for RB Jonathan Taylor

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerJul 18, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Heisman Trophy has generally been synonymous with the best quarterback on one of the best teams in recent years but there have been a few running backs who have broken through to win the most prestigious award in all of college football.

Hoping to become the next tailback to break the signal-callers’ grip on the stiff arm? That would be Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, who appears to have a budding campaign for the trophy that was launched by the school on Thursday:

Herschel Walker. Ron Dayne. Ricky Williams. Adrian Peterson. LaDainian Tomlinson. Dominant running backs. Legendary names. Unrivaled production … until now,” one tagline reads. “There’s a new kid on the block and he’s “Bringing Running Back,” back into the spotlight, just like those that came before him. And his name is Jonathan Taylor.”

The website goes through all of the notable stats that Taylor has piled up in just two seasons in Madison and while it doesn’t explicitly say everything is designed to raise the junior’s awareness ahead of Big Ten Media Days and the upcoming 2019 campaign, it does note that his fellow Wisconsin Doak Walker Award winners have all been finalists in New York at some point in their career.

i.e. hint, hint media this guy is pretty good.

And nobody is debating that after he has set numerous records during his first two years on campus. Key to actually making it to New York though might be how Taylor’s team does around him. If the Badgers can get back to being in contention for the Big Ten title once again in 2019, chances are high that the tailback’s play will play a bigger part in getting him the attention he deserves than a website and a hashtag.