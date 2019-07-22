Media picks Clemson, Virginia to play for ACC title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The media picked Clemson to win its fifth straight Atlantic Division championship and its fifth straight ACC championship in its 2019 preseason poll, released Monday. Big deal. We knew that already.

The actual news: the media sees the Coastal Division reaching a perfect state of competitive harmony.

You see, the Coastal has seven teams and has produced six champions in the past six years: Duke in 2013, Georgia Tech in 2014, North Carolina in 2015, Virginia Tech in 2016, Miami in 2017 and Pittsburgh last season. Only Virginia is missing, and the media has picked Virginia to win the ACC Coastal this fall. Not only would a Virginia title completely the parody perfection, it would be Virginia’s first Coastal title in the now 15-year history of the ACC’s divisional split.

In perfect Coastal fashion, all seven teams actually received at least one vote to win the division.

COASTAL

1. Virginia — 1,003 total points (82 first-place votes)

2. Miami — 992 (55)

3. Virginia Tech — 827 (20)

4. Pittsburgh — 691 (8)

5. Duke — 566 (5)

6. North Carolina — 463 (1)

7. Georgia Tech — 302 (1)

Clemson, unsurprisingly, was a near unanimous choice to once again represent the Atlantic.

ATLANTIC

1. Clemson — 1,209 (171)

2. Syracuse — 913 (2)

3. Florida State — 753

4. NC State — 666

5. Boston College — 588

6. Wake Forest — 462

7. Louisville — 253

The Tigers were equally strong favorites to win the entire conference.

ACC CHAMPION

1. Clemson — 170

2. Syracuse — 2

3. Virginia — 1

If you do the math, you’ll find one of the ACC’s 173 media voters finds Virginia toppling Clemson in the ACC Championship.

The ACC title game is Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. We’ll see if Virginia can bring destiny into reality.