Boise State-Fresno State in MWC title game third year in a row? The media says yes

If it works out the way the media sees it, it’ll be the Mountain West’s version of Alabama-Clemson for a third straight season.

The results of the media’s preseason poll were released by the MWC Tuesday morning, with Boise State predicted to win the Mountain Division and Fresno State the West Division. The Broncos received 15 of 21 first-place votes, while the Bulldogs garnered 17. Utah State (six) was the only other Mountain team to receive a first-place vote, while San Diego State (three) and Hawaii (one) earned nods in the opposite division.

Boise State and Fresno State have faced each other in the conference championship game each of the past two seasons. The Bulldogs won the 2018 championship, with the Broncos claiming the 2017 title.

The two schools also squared off for the 2014 league championship, with the Broncos winning that one. All told, those two schools have won four of the conference’s six championship games.

Mountain Division

1. Boise State (15) 120

2. Utah State (6) 108

3. Air Force 73

4. Wyoming 66

5. Colorado State 52

6. New Mexico 22

West Division

1. Fresno State (17) 122

2. San Diego State (3) 106

3. Nevada 74

4. Hawai’i (1) 67

5. UNLV 51

6. San José State 21