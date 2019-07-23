Clemson claims 13 of 27 spots on preseason All-ACC team, including Player of the Year Trevor Lawrence

You would think that the defending national champions would be front and center in the various preseason popularity polls, but this is borderline ridiculous.

The preseason All-ACC football team was released Tuesday morning, with 173 media members charged with selecting the squad. Of the 27 players on the first team, a stunning 13 — that’s nearly half for those in the audience who are mathematically challenged — are Clemson Tigers. Of that baker’s dozen, eight are on the offensive side of the ball, including Player of the Year Trevor Lawrence.

The sophomore quarterback received 127 of the 173 votes, with the next closest in the voting being… Clemson running back Travis Etienne and his 24 votes. Boston College running back AJ Dillon (15), Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins (six) and Florida State running back Cam Akers (one) were the only other players to receive votes for Player of the Year.

In stark contrast to Clemson’s dominance, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest placed zero players on the team.

Offense

WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson (145)

WR – Justyn Ross, Clemson (123)

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (69)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (66)

AP – Deon Jackson, Duke (47)

OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson (100)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (54)

OG – John Simpson, Clemson (136)

OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson (45)

C – Sean Pollard, Clemson (75)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (161)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (144)

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College (144)

Defense

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson (84)

DE – Alton Robinson, Syracuse (83)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (105)

DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson (49)

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami (118)

LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson (109)

LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (66)

CB – Bryce Hall, Virginia (122)

CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson (62)

S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse (80)

S – Tanner Muse, Clemson (78)

Special Teams

PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse (88)

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse (70)

SP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt (48)