FCS new home for ex-LSU, Texas Tech WR Jonathan Giles

If the third time is going to be the charm for Jonathan Giles, it’ll be on a lower rung of the college football ladder.

Texas Southern confirmed over the weekend that Giles, who was raised less than 20 miles from the campus and whose father works for the football program to this day, has transferred to the FCS school. As Giles has already graduated from LSU, and given the fact that his new team plays at a lower level, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019.

“Texas Southern is where it all started for me,” Giles told 247Sports.com. “My dad worked there since I was a little kid, so I would be there with him every day.

“That’s where I learned how to play football and started playing football. … Texas Southern is home.”

In beginning his collegiate playing career at Texas Tech, Giles led the Red Raiders in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,158), receiving touchdowns (13) and yards per catch (16.8) as a true sophomore in 2016. In April of the following year, however, Giles decided to transfer from Tech; after considering Ohio State, Oregon and Florida State, among others, Giles moved on to LSU in May of 2017.

During his lone on-field season with the Tigers after sitting out the 2017 campaign, Giles caught 10 passes for 59 yards in eight appearances in 2018.