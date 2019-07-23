Fourth Nebraska player popped for pot-related offense this offseason

“It’s going to continue to be a problem, not just with us but college athletes everywhere, particularly with it being legalized other places. Our team understands I don’t care where it’s legal and where it isn’t. It’s illegal according to the NCAA.

“I don’t think it’s beneficial for guys who are trying to accomplish what our guys are trying to accomplish. We’re certainly not unique in that we’ve had a few problems with that, but we’re doing everything we can in trying to help kids not do it. We’ll keep fighting that battle.”

That was Scott Frost at the Big Ten Media Days last week, addressing the three Nebraska football players who had been cited at some point this offseason for possession of either marijuana or drug paraphernalia. Unfortunately for the Nebraska head coach, it appears his “Just Say No” message when it comes to weed hasn’t wholly taken root as the Omaha World-Herald is reporting that defensive back Myles Farmer was cited late Monday night for suspicion of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

The incident that led to the citation being issued occurred at an on-campus residence, with the World-Herald writing that “[a] community service officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the room.”

The football program is aware of the incident involving Farmer but will not comment publicly on what if any punishment the true freshman may be facing.

The 6-3, 205-pound Framer was a three-star member of the Cornhuskers 2019 recruiting class.

In addition to Farmer, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (HERE), defensive back Jeramiah Stovall (HERE) and running back Maurice Washington (HERE) have all been cited for weed-related offenses this offseason. Washington, of course, has bigger legal issues to worry about than a simple pot rap.