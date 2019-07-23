Kansas’ Malcolm Lee arrested on suspicion of DUI

We’re once again at the point of the program where it’s time to remind you that, if we still had, it’d be time to reset ye olde “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes.

The latest would-be resetter is Malcolm Lee, with the Kansas City Star the first to report that the defensive lineman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The details of what led to the arrest and subsequent charges have not yet been divulged.

“We are aware of the situation and are currently in the process of gathering information,” a statement from the football program began. “We will handle the situation according to our internal policies.”

It’s unclear exactly what the next step will be for Lee, although the first off-field situation in Lawrence handled by first-year head coach Les Miles led to some significant controversy given the level of violence involved.

As for Lee, he came to Lawrence this offseason after spending 2018 at Iowa Western Community College. Prior to the arrest, he had been expected to compete for significant playing time as part of the Jayhawks’ line rotation this coming season.