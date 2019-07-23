Mark Sanchez reportedly replacing Mack Brown in ESPN/ABC studio

With Mack Brown returning to the sidelines at North Carolina, there was a void in ESPN‘s college football studio. With the season fast approaching, the Worldwide Leader has reportedly reached out to a former West Coast star to fill the void.
Citing unnamed sources, the New York Post is reporting that Mark Sanchez is retiring from the NFL and joining the ABC/ESPN lead college football studio show. Sanchez will be joined in the studio by Kevin Negandhi and former Miami Hurricanes great Jon Vilma.
Sanchez played his college football at USC from 2005-08. Much to the chagrin of his then-head coach, Pete Carroll, Sanchez left a year of collegiate eligibility on the table and made himself available for the 2009 NFL draft. The No. 5 overall pick by the New York Jets, Sanchez, aka Mr. Butt Fumble, spent 10 years in the NFL, including two games with the Washington Redskins last season. A free agent, Sanchez went unsigned prior to his retirement.
The Post also notes that Sanchez interviewed for a college football job with FOX Sports earlier this offseason. “[FOX] liked him, but didn’t really have a spot for him in its college studio or top games,” the newspaper wrote.
A pair of former USC standouts, Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush, are college football analysts for FOX, which will debut a new pregame show this fall that will attempt to compete with ESPN‘s juggernaut College GameDay traveling circus.
With eight semifinalists from a year ago gone, the Outland Trophy’s 2019 preseason watch list takes on a decidedly fresh look this go ’round.
Headlining the 83-player group of the nation’s top interior linemen is Oregon’s Calvin Throckmorton, who is the only Football Writers Association of American All-American from a season ago on this year’s watch list. Throckmorton is one of 12 players from the Pac-12 listed, which is tied for third among all conferences with the Big 12; with 13 apiece, the Big Ten and SEC lead all leagues.
The ACC’s 10 is the fewest among Power Five conferences, while Group of Five leagues are paced by the AAC’s six. All 10 FBS conferences are represented, including the Mountain West (four), Conference USA (three), MAC (three) and Sun Belt (three). Independents account for four as well.
Throckmorton is one of four linemen from Oregon, tied with Michigan for the most of any single school. Georgia has three, while another 15 schools have two each.
A total of 32 offensive tackles are on the watch list, the most for any single position. That group is followed by 19 defensive tackles, 18 offensive guards and 14 centers.
Less than two weeks before training camp kicks off, Rod Carey has (again) finalized his first Temple coaching staff.
Earlier this month, it was reported that longtime Temple assistant and the program’s current special teams coordinator Ed Foley would be leaving the school and reuniting with Matt Rhule at Baylor. Monday, the Owls confirmed that Carey has promoted Tyler Yelk to outside linebackers coach. Yelk was a part of Carey’s Northern Illinois football staff this past season.
Additionally, it was announced by the football program that Brett Diersen has been hired as associate special teams coordinator. Diersen spent the 2018 season as the defensive line coach at SMU.
This will mark the third time Diersen and Carey have worked together, first at Wisconsin-Stout in 2000 and then again at Northern Illinois from 2013-17.
“Tyler is an excellent young coach and we promoted him to add balance to the coaching staff,” said Carey in a statement, making reference to the fact that there are now six full-time coaches with an offensive background and five on defense. “We are very fortunate to get a coach of Brett’s caliber in the role of special teams coordinator. I’ve known him for 20 years and am excited that he and his family can join us at Temple.”
Of all the watch lists released thus far this month, this one’s the biggest — literally.
Via the Football Writers Association of America, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Tuesday released its preseason list of players to watch, with a whopping 97 individuals making the award’s initial cut. All 10 FBS conferences are represented, as are 65 individual schools.
One first-team FWAA All-American (LSU safety Grant Delpit) made the initial watch list for the award given annually to the best defensive player in college football, while a trio of second-teamers from a year ago (Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall, Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes, Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo) made the cut as well.
Conference-wise, the SEC has the most with 18, followed the other four Power Five leagues in the Big Ten (15), ACC (12), Pac-12 (12) and Big 12 (11). The AAC led all Group of Five conferences with six, followed by Conference USA (four), Mountain West (four), MAC (three) and Sun Belt (two). Football independents accounted for five of the watch listers.
With four, Alabama led all individual schools. Iowa State, LSU, Notre Dame and Penn State placed three each, with another 16 schools placing two apiece on the list.
As for the positional breakdown, there are 36 linebackers, 28 backs, 21 ends and seven tackles.
“It’s going to continue to be a problem, not just with us but college athletes everywhere, particularly with it being legalized other places. Our team understands I don’t care where it’s legal and where it isn’t. It’s illegal according to the NCAA.
“I don’t think it’s beneficial for guys who are trying to accomplish what our guys are trying to accomplish. We’re certainly not unique in that we’ve had a few problems with that, but we’re doing everything we can in trying to help kids not do it. We’ll keep fighting that battle.”
That was Scott Frost at the Big Ten Media Days last week, addressing the three Nebraska football players who had been cited at some point this offseason for possession of either marijuana or drug paraphernalia. Unfortunately for the Nebraska head coach, it appears his “Just Say No” message when it comes to weed hasn’t wholly taken root as the Omaha World-Herald is reporting that defensive back Myles Farmer was cited late Monday night for suspicion of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
The incident that led to the citation being issued occurred at an on-campus residence, with the World-Herald writing that “[a] community service officer detected the smell of marijuana coming from the room.”
The football program is aware of the incident involving Farmer but will not comment publicly on what if any punishment the true freshman may be facing.
The 6-3, 205-pound Framer was a three-star member of the Cornhuskers 2019 recruiting class.
In addition to Farmer, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (HERE), defensive back Jeramiah Stovall (HERE) and running back Maurice Washington (HERE) have all been cited for weed-related offenses this offseason. Washington, of course, has bigger legal issues to worry about than a simple pot rap.