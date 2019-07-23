Media picks Ohio to win first MAC title in half-century

The last time Ohio won a conference championship, Tricky Dick was headed to the White House and a gallon of gas would set you back 34 cents. If the media is correct, the Bobcats could be ending that rather lengthy drought.

In results released Tuesday morning, the MAC announced that the media has selected Ohio as its projected winner of the conference’s 2019 championship game at Ford Field in Detroit. Ohio received 13 of 24 first-place votes, with Toledo next up with seven. Western Michigan (two), Central Michigan (one) and defending champion Northern Illinois (one) also received first-place nods.

Ohio has won 11 conference championships (four as part of the MAC) in the football program’s history, with the last one coming in 1968.

Divisionally, Ohio was a unanimous selection to win the East, while Toledo (15), Western Michigan (five), Northern Illinois (three) and Central Michigan (one) all received winning votes in the West. Interestingly, and despite receiving a first-place nod, CMU is picked to finish dead-last in its division.

MAC East Division

1. Ohio (24) 144

2. Miami 107

3. Buffalo 100

4. Kent State 62

5. Akron 54

6. Bowling Green 37

MAC West Division

1. Toledo (15) 127

2. Western Michigan (5) 112

3. Northern Illinois (3) 103

4. Eastern Michigan 83

5. Ball State 43

6. Central Michigan (1) 36