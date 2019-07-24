After brief JUCO detour, Southern Miss’ leading receiver expected to rejoin team for start of summer camp

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After some initial uncertainty, things are decidedly looking up for Southern Miss’ passing attack prospects this coming season.

In late January, it was reported that Quez Watkins had been forced to withdraw from Southern Miss and enroll at a junior college in an effort to get his academic house in order. Late last month, it was confirmed that Watkins was back on the USM campus and enrolled in classes.

With the start of summer camp fast approaching, head coach Jay Hopson confirmed late last week that the wide receiver “has done what he needed to do” and is expected to be with the rest of his teammates when camp opens.

The return of Watkins would be a boon for the Hopson’s offensive prospects.

As a redshirt sophomore last season, Watkins led the Golden Eagles in receptions (72), receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Watkins’ nine scores accounted for nearly half of the team’s 19 touchdowns through the air.