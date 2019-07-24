Heart condition forces Oklahoma State’s Larry Joubert to retire

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Pac-12 had opted out of the final year of its contract with Levi’s Stadium, leading to speculation that the conference’s title tilt would be heading to Sin City. Wednesday morning, that speculation came to fruition.

At its annual Media Days, the Pac-12 confirmed that its 2020 football championship game will be played in Las Vegas at the still-under-construction home of the NFL’s Raiders. The 2021 game will be played in the same venue as well.

To where the game will head in 2022 and beyond is still to be determined.

“Our Pac-12 universities and entire Conference are thrilled to have our 2020 and 2021 football championship event take place in one of the most anticipated new venues in sports,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott in a statement. “Highlighting and showcasing our programs on one of the biggest stages in a major destination market is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes, universities and fans, and consistent with our mission to create the best possible experiences for student-athletes. We are excited to work with our new partners in the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and MGM Resorts International for these events.”

The football title game has been played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., each of the past five seasons. The 2019 game will be played there as well.

“I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium for what has been a fantastic five-year run and we look forward to what will be another exciting championship event in Santa Clara this year,” added Scott. “The 49ers and Levi’s Stadium have been great partners in building our flagship football event and taking it to new heights.”