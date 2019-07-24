Heart condition forces Oklahoma State’s Larry Joubert to retire

Given the choice to continue his collegiate playing career or sideline himself because of a potentially serious medical issue, Oklahoma State’s Larry Joubert has opted for the latter course.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Joubert announced that, “due to a heart condition that came up recently… I am no longer able to play the sport I love to play.” According to The Oklahoman, a routine physical last month revealed an enlarged heart muscle; “[a] second opinion from a medical specialist unaffiliated with the school confirmed the diagnosis,” the newspaper wrote.
“It’s hard to talk about something [you’re] going to lose forever because this was my last year of eligibility,” the fullback/tight end hybrid wrote. “I will continue to support my brothers both on the field and off the field and will be thankful for the opportunity of a lifetime playing at this level at this school.”
After beginning his collegiate career at the junior college level, Joubert transferred to OSU in 2017 and took a redshirt that season. In 2018, he played in six games on both offense and special teams.
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the Pac-12 had opted out of the final year of its contract with Levi’s Stadium, leading to speculation that the conference’s title tilt would be heading to Sin City. Wednesday morning, that speculation came to fruition.
At its annual Media Days, the Pac-12 confirmed that its 2020 football championship game will be played in Las Vegas at the still-under-construction home of the NFL’s Raiders. The 2021 game will be played in the same venue as well.
To where the game will head in 2022 and beyond is still to be determined.
“Our Pac-12 universities and entire Conference are thrilled to have our 2020 and 2021 football championship event take place in one of the most anticipated new venues in sports,” said Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott in a statement. “Highlighting and showcasing our programs on one of the biggest stages in a major destination market is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes, universities and fans, and consistent with our mission to create the best possible experiences for student-athletes. We are excited to work with our new partners in the Raiders, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and MGM Resorts International for these events.”
The football title game has been played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., each of the past five seasons. The 2019 game will be played there as well.
“I want to thank the San Francisco 49ers and Levi’s Stadium for what has been a fantastic five-year run and we look forward to what will be another exciting championship event in Santa Clara this year,” added Scott. “The 49ers and Levi’s Stadium have been great partners in building our flagship football event and taking it to new heights.”
The last of the preseason Power Five champions has been crowned.
Wednesday morning, ahead of the start of its annual Media Days, the Pac-12 released the results of its preseason poll as voted on by 35 media members who cover the conference. In that voting, Utah has narrowly been selected as the team that will win the league championship game this season. Utah received 12 of the 35 votes, with Oregon (11) and defending champion Washington (nine) following closely behind. USC with two and Washington State with one were the only other schools to receive first-place votes.
For what it’s worth, each of the past two years — and four of the last five years, for that matter — the media’s pick to win the conference has gone on to do just that.
Divisionally, Utah was an overwhelming favorite to win the South, garnering 33 of the 35 first-place votes. With two, USC was the only other team in that division to receive a nod. In the North, Oregon and Washington each received 17 first-place votes, although the former outpointed the latter 190-189. Washington State was the only other North school with a first-place vote.
In addition to the preseason poll, the Pac-12 also released its all-conference teams. Those appear below.
After some initial uncertainty, things are decidedly looking up for Southern Miss’ passing attack prospects this coming season.
In late January, it was reported that Quez Watkins had been forced to withdraw from Southern Miss and enroll at a junior college in an effort to get his academic house in order. Late last month, it was confirmed that Watkins was back on the USM campus and enrolled in classes.
With the start of summer camp fast approaching, head coach Jay Hopson confirmed late last week that the wide receiver “has done what he needed to do” and is expected to be with the rest of his teammates when camp opens.
The return of Watkins would be a boon for the Hopson’s offensive prospects.
As a redshirt sophomore last season, Watkins led the Golden Eagles in receptions (72), receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (nine). Watkins’ nine scores accounted for nearly half of the team’s 19 touchdowns through the air.
In April of 2017, it was reported that Northwestern and Pat Fitzgerald had agreed to a lengthy contract extension. Because the university is a private institution, they did not have to release the financial details of the deal at the time.
Because the university dutifully files its taxes, however, those details have emerged.
According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, and citing the university’s latest federal tax returns, “Fitzgerald was credited with more than $5.1 million in total compensation for the 2017 calendar year.” Per the report, Fitzgerald received almost $4.1 million in base pay that year, with another $700,000-plus attributed to unspecified “reportable compensation” as well as nearly $310,000 in various bonuses.
The previous year, Fitzgerald earned in the neighborhood of $3.6 million in total compensation.
According to USA Today‘s coaching salary database, Fitzgerald’s 2017 compensation would’ve been 10th amongst all FBS head coaches and third in the Big Ten in 2018 behind the since-retired Urban Meyer ($7.6 million) and Jim Harbaugh ($7.5 million).
The 44-year-old Fitzgerald will be entering his 14th season as the head coach at his alma mater. In the previous 13, he’s guided the Wildcats to a 96-70 record, including a 56-51 mark in Big Ten play.
An All-American linebacker at NU, Fitzgerald has further cemented his legacy in Evanston as his wins, both overall and in the conference, are the most in Wildcats history. Fitzgerald has also guided his teams to nine bowl games; prior to taking over, the program had made six postseason appearances.