Oft-injured TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe not listed on USC roster

At least when it comes to the Land of Troy, it appears Daniel Imatorbhebhe‘s playing career has come to an end.

Earlier this month, USC released its updated media guide for the 2019 season. In it, Imatorbhebhe is listed as one of the 34 “squadmen lost” for the Trojans as they head into the new campaign.

No specific reason for the fifth-year senior no longer being listed as part of the football program, although he has battled numerous injuries over the past couple of years.

Imatorbhebhe was held out of spring practice last year for what was described as a nagging hip injury, then missed the entire 2018 season for what was called an upper leg muscle injury. The year before, a hip flexor injury caused him to miss five games.

After beginning his collegiate playing career at Florida, Imatorbhebhe, a three-star 2015 signee, decided to transfer in May of that year and ultimately landed at USC a month later. During his time with the Trojans, the 6-3, 240-pound tight end started nine of the 22 games in which he played, catching 25 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.