Syracuse’s Andre Szmyt leads off 30-strong watch list for Lou Groza Award

Watch List season continues unabated but you can tell we’re toward the tail end of things — and that much closer to actual football happening — with the release of the Lou Groza Award watch list highlighting some of the best kickers in the country.
Headlining things is the defending winner of the award in Syarcuse’s Andre Szmyt, who took home the honor last year as a freshman and is aiming to be only the second player to win the award twice (Sebastian Janikowski being the other).
Former finalists Cooper Rothe (Wyoming) and Dominik Eberle (Utah State) also make the cut not surprisingly.
In addition to that duo from the Mountain West, the list is filled with pretty much anybody who has a significant body of work knocking in field goals. Among the names that the Palm Beach County Sports Commission listed include Missouri’s Tucker McCann, NC State’s Christopher Dunn, Ole Miss’ Luke Logan, Texas A&M’s Seth Small, Georgia Southern’s Tyler Bass, Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship, Arkansas’ Connor Limpert, Wake Forest’s Nick Sciba, and East Carolina’s Jake Verity, Stanford’s Jet Toner, Florida’s Evan McPherson, Kansas State’s Blake Lynch, West Virginia’s Evan Staley, Charlotte’s Jonathan Cruz, Texas’ Cameron Dicker, Pittsburgh’s Alex Kessman and Troy’s Tyler Sumpter.
There’s a full listing here of all the specialists to make the cut.
The winner of the Lou Groza Award will be announced on December 12 along with a host of others at the annual College Football Awards Show.
LOS ANGELES — Bob Bowlsby’s scheduling idea is gaining steam in his old stomping grounds.
The Big 12 commissioner noted at his league’s media days last week that he would be in favor of requiring teams to play at least 10 Power Five opponents each season in order to be under consideration to make the College Football Playoff. The thought process would be that it could help smooth the inequity of some leagues (like the SEC and ACC) playing eight conference games and others playing nine (like the Big 12, Pac-12 and Big Ten).
“If it were left entirely up to me, I wouldn’t make any stipulations about how many games you have to play to decide your conference championship, I would advocate for a policy that says everybody plays ten autonomy game and you can play eight conference games or seven or nine, whatever you want to do,” said Bowlsby, a prior AD at places like Iowa and Stanford. “But everybody has to play ten autonomy games and that way the portfolio looks relatively the same. We all know there is a fair amount of variance from the top to the bottom of even the FBS, even that’s not ideal. But that’s what I would advocate for.”
When that concept was relayed by NBC Sports at his media day on Wednesday, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott seemed to show noticeable excitement over the potential for something along those lines even if he doubts there could be something done formally to require it for either schools or the Selection Committee.
“I like that idea. I think that would be a step in the right direction,” Scott said. “I haven’t heard anyone making it a formal requirement because I think no one feels that goes to the commitment that he had when we started the playoff.”
That conversation dovetailed from a much more prominent one about the playoff expanding to eight teams, a hot topic around the league given that a Pac-12 team hasn’t made the final four in the last two seasons. Some in the conference already believe that expansion is a certainty at some point soon but Scott cautioned that the talk isn’t quite as advanced as some would like it to be at an official level.
“We definitely have had a lot of conversation about it nationally and some conversation about it within the conference. It’s very early and there’s really not much concrete,” remarked Scott. “I would expect to have a much more robust conversation about it within our conference after it’s clearer whether there’s a bias for some change from what we have. And if so, what it might look like and on what time frame. We’re not there yet for those questions.
“There hasn’t been enough to sink your teeth into yet.”
LOS ANGELES — Pac-12 After Dark has turned into a cult following in recent years late on Saturday nights during the football season but that could change in a big way on the sun dial for fans based on early conversations the league has had with its television partners.
The conference confirmed they have had preliminary discussions with Fox about having a Pac-12 game kickoff at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET as soon as this season in order to help alleviate night kickoffs and explore a new TV window to maximize exposure on the East Coast. While there would be at most one or two games after Week 3 that would even be eligible (and Mountain Time Zone schools like Utah and Colorado would be chief candidates), it certainly sounds like there’s a real possibility of it happening.
“We’ve discussed it recently. That would be new and out of the box for our conference but I’ve tried to put everything on the table. There’s a lot of frustration from fans in certain markets to the late night kicks,” commissioner Larry Scott told NBC Sports. “I’d like to see one or tow games this season that are 12 noon (ET) kicks be Pac-12 games and see what markets might respond positively to that.”
Scott has only begun to feel out the league’s athletic directors about the idea, which he notes would be completely voluntary for the schools involved. Fans out West have been vocal about having too many nighttime kickoffs in the 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. PT windows, which compromise roughly a third of the league’s schedule on a college football Saturday.
“They could kickoff at 6 a.m. The hardest thing if you’re a college football player, is when you wake up and have to wait until 7 o’ clock at night,” UCLA head coach Chip Kelly added. “We don’t control our schedule and when we kickoff so tell us when we’re kicking off and where it is, and we’ll be there. If he wants us to play at 9 a.m., we’ll play at 9.”
The unusual idea is not without pushback already those within the league footprint but does coincide with a recent push by Fox to make a much bigger deal about the noon ET window with their college football coverage.
So get ready Pac-12 fans, because mimosas and mike linebackers is coming to your city soon enough.
LOS ANGELES — It goes without saying that a big topic at Pac-12 Media Day on Wednesday is centered where the league isn’t as opposed to where it is. Namely, that would be the College Football Playoff, which the conference has missed out on two seasons in a row and three of the five years the format has been in existence.
While expansion is an evergreen topic when it comes to the postseason format, it’s a particularly pointed question out West given the Pac-12’s struggles to make the cut in recent years. Though leaders from the university president-level on down have been fairly measured when it comes to discussing doubling the number of teams making the Playoff, Stanford coach David Shaw was rather pointed in remarking that a move to eight teams is something set in concrete even if the details still need to be worked out.
“There is no way we stay at four teams. From the day it was announced, I said that’s awesome, that’s good and that’s what we need… until we get to eight,” said Shaw. “Every single year there’s one, two and sometimes three teams that raise their hand and have a legitimate case to go to the Playoff. The only way to truly get it right is to have eight teams at the end of the year battling for that national championship.
“All I’m saying is that I’ve been around long enough to know that it’s going to happen. If we can go from 64 to 65 to 68 (in the NCAA basketball tournament), we can go from four to eight. Don’t talk about time, we can make it work.”
Shaw knows a thing or two about expanded playoffs given his lengthy experience in the NFL and he’s among the most plugged in head coaches at the college level given his position on the NCAA Football Rules Committee. While his position isn’t quite echoed at an official level in the Pac-12, he’s not alone out West in hoping for CFP expansion happening sooner rather than later.
LOS ANGELES — The Pac-12 hasn’t had many meaningful late season contests that have been a major factor in the College Football Playoff chase the last two years. Part of that has to do with the conference simply not producing an elite team capable of inserting itself in the final four conversation and another part is the simple fact that the league has cannibalized itself well before the month of November rolls around.
Some of that blame can be put on the road the 12 teams themselves face with nine conference games and a league title game as well. While the Pac-12 is by no means alone in that kind of grind, there seems to be no momentum out West in following the example set by the ACC and SEC in playing just eight conference games in order help postseason aspirations.
“We regularly discuss that (eight-vs-nine conference games) question, and every time we’ve discussed that question, the important principles of having a tough schedule, playing as many teams as possible in the league, challenging yourself have been the overriding principles that have defined what our campuses want to do. So we’ve been committed to nine conference games,” commissioner Larry Scott said at Pac-12 Media Day. “Our schools do not approach it from the perspective of how do we game the system or simply have it be about the College Football Playoff. But that’s a decision our schools make. Our schools come together as a conference and decide what the conference schedule is going to be.”
While there’s no movement on the number of league games, the conference office is making tweaks to be less rigid when it comes to win those games are played. Since expanding from the old Pac-10, there typically have been no non-conference games played late in the year with the lone exception of historic rivalries between Stanford/USC and Notre Dame.
It sounds like that stance is now being softened across the Pac-12, giving schools more flexibility in putting together schedules. That could be potentially huge news for somebody like BYU, which has a number of dates against programs in the conference over the coming years and would benefit greatly from playing some of their geographic rivals later in the year instead of being front-loaded in September.