Texas A&M transfer Charles Strong denied immediate eligibility at Troy

Unlike a sizable portion of other schools this offseason, Troy won’t be on the receiving end of the NCAA’s benevolence this time around.

In January of this year, Charles Strong transferred from Texas A&M to Troy. It was confirmed at the time that the then-true freshman would be seeking immediate eligibility at his new school.

This week, head coach Chip Lindsey confirmed that Strong’s appeal for a waiver has been denied by The Association. It’s unclear on what exactly the school and the player based the appeal.

Because of the development, though, Strong will be forced to miss the entire 2019 season. Beginning with the 2020 season, the running back will have three years of eligibility at his disposal.

A Florida native, Strong was a three-star member of the Aggies’ 2018 recruiting class. As a true freshman in College Station, the 6-1, 215-pound Strong appeared in one game, rushing for 12 yards on four attempts in very limited action.