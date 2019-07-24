Utah (narrowly) the preseason pick to win Pac-12

The last of the preseason Power Five champions has been crowned.

Wednesday morning, ahead of the start of its annual Media Days, the Pac-12 released the results of its preseason poll as voted on by 35 media members who cover the conference. In that voting, Utah has narrowly been selected as the team that will win the league championship game this season. Utah received 12 of the 35 votes, with Oregon (11) and defending champion Washington (nine) following closely behind. USC with two and Washington State with one were the only other schools to receive first-place votes.

For what it’s worth, each of the past two years — and four of the last five years, for that matter — the media’s pick to win the conference has gone on to do just that.

Divisionally, Utah was an overwhelming favorite to win the South, garnering 33 of the 35 first-place votes. With two, USC was the only other team in that division to receive a nod. In the North, Oregon and Washington each received 17 first-place votes, although the former outpointed the latter 190-189. Washington State was the only other North school with a first-place vote.

In addition to the preseason poll, the Pac-12 also released its all-conference teams. Those appear below.

Here is your 2019 #Pac12FB Preseason All-Conference First Team Offense and Specialists, as selected by 35 media members who cover the league. Full story: https://t.co/5dBlUpI0Ee pic.twitter.com/1kJb1aIXBU — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 24, 2019