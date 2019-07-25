Boise State keeping sweetheart TV deal in new Mountain West package for cool $1.8 million a season

The price the Mountain West paid to keep stalwart Boise State in the fold back during the craziness of conference realignment is set to continue unabated.

As per the Idaho Press, the Broncos will continue to receive an extra slice of the pie on top of their regular equal share of the media rights thanks to a clause that was key in luring the program back after briefly joining the old Big East.

The current deal calls for Boise State to get an additional $1.8 million per year, and then an equal portion of the rest of the television money – which this year is about $1.1 million for each of the 11 full-time members. Hawaii (football only) is not currently part of the TV deal. That means the Broncos will receive roughly $2.9 million this year compared to $1.1 million for the rest of the league.

“That will continue and is continuing,” MWC commissioner Craig Thompson said at the league’s media days this week. “(The deal) has been discussed more than it had ever been discussed when the deal was made.”

The Mountain West TV deals with ESPN and CBS Sports expire after this upcoming season and are both being negotiated, although no details have surfaced on just how much more the conference could take in. It seems there has been the usual grumbling from other schools in the league about the nature of Boise State’s carve-out clause and the extra money they receive but any hopes of it going away in favor of equal revenue sharing is simply not in the cards for anybody from the blue turf.