Bowling Green down to one scholarship QB after Bryce Veasley enters transfer portal

New Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler hasn’t even made it to training camp and is already experiencing a major issue in terms of his roster.

As reported by the Toledo Blade, Falcons quarterback Bryce Veasley has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and is exploring a move out of the program. While somebody ticketed to be a backup leaving isn’t typically cause for huge concern, that’s not the case at BGSU with the team having just a single scholarship quarterback eligible for 2019 right now in redshirt junior Grant Loy.

Loy, who is the presumed starter this season after an earlier transfer of Jarrett Doege, has taken only 12 pass attempts in his career and is much more of a runner than a precision passer based on what he flashed during 11 appearances in 2018.

Either way, the school is going to be counting on ex-Boston College quarterback Matt McDonald receiving a waiver to play right away from the NCAA in the worst way given their depth issues.

Given that the season is just over a month away, chances seem slim that BGSU will be able to find a grad transfer in time to help at the position. The interesting bits of roster management make it even more puzzling why the program didn’t pursue a signal-caller in 2019 during Loeffler’s first recruiting class.