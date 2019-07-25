Dismissed Notre Dame WR Kevin Stepherson drops down to FCS level

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After several self-inflicted bumps in the road, Kevin Stepherson is set to resume his collegiate playing career… albeit on a lower rung on the college football ladder.

On his personal Twitter account earlier Thursday, Stepherson revealed that he has landed at Jacksonville State. As the wide receiver did not play at all last season at an FBS school and JSU plays at the FCS level, he’ll be eligible to see the field immediately for the Gamecocks.

The Jacksonville, Fla., native will be entering his redshirt junior season at the Alabama school.

Before and after his dismissal by Notre Dame, Stepherson hit a significant rough patch legally as he was arrested four times in a span of roughly a year and a half.

In January of 2018, Stepherson was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

On Dec. 15, 2017, Stepherson was arrested for shoplifting and suspended by the football program. The day before that arrest, Stepherson was pulled over on a traffic stop and charged with marijuana possession, driving without a valid license and speeding (he was clocked doing 80 in a 60 mph zone). To make matters worse, at the time of his twin December arrests the receiver was already on probation for a marijuana-related arrest in August of 2016.

The most recent arrest (that we’re aware of) came after his dismissal in January of last year. The first three arrests came while he was a Fighting Irish football player.

Adding to the off-field issues, Stepherson was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season for reasons unrelated to the arrest in August of 2016.

At the time of the second suspension (hope you’re still able to keep up), Stepherson led the Fighting Irish in receiving touchdowns with five and yards per catch at 18.9 despite missing one-third of the regular season because of the first suspension. His 19 receptions and 359 receiving yards were both good for third on the team.

During his time in South Bend, Stepherson, a three-star 2016 signee, totaled 821 yards and 10 touchdowns on his 44 receptions.