FAU WR DeAndre McNeal will transfer to SMU, move to defense

Not only will DeAndre McNeal be moving on to yet another new school, but he’ll be moving on to another side of the ball as well.
Earlier this offseason, McNeal opted to leave Florida Atlantic. This week, it was confirmed by 247Sports.com that McNeal has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at SMU.
As McNeal has already graduated from FAU, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for SMU in 2019.
This latest move continues McNeal’s vagabond journey through various levels of the college football world.
A four-star member of Texas’ 2015 recruiting class, McNeal was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Charlie Strong in August of 2016. Not long after, the then-wide receiver opted to transfer out and ultimately moved on to a California junior college. With UCLA in hot pursuit, McNeal opted instead to sign with Lane Kiffin and FAU in February of 2017.
After catching 23 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns during his first season with the Owls, McNeal caught one pass for one yard in what turned out to be his last season with the Owls in 2018.
With the Mustangs, the 6-1, 215-pound McNeal will shift from offense to the defensive secondary. The upcoming season will be the Texas native’s final year of eligibility.
Mack Brown’s return to Chapel Hill can still go a number of different ways at North Carolina but the early returns, at least prior to the 2019 season even beginning, are positive in a dollars and cents standpoint for the athletic department.
According to the school on Wednesday, season tickets for the Tar Heels are sold out for the upcoming campaign for the first time in a long time.
There are still a limited number of single-game tickets available so it’s not like Kennan Stadium will be filled to the brim every week for the school’s second- or third-most popular sport but the announcement is a positive sign that AD Bubba Cunningham’s big bet to bring back the program’s legendary head coach will pay off in the short term at least.
As local sports anchor Mark Armstrong notes, this is the first time in over a decade that the school has even come close to selling out season tickets. Keenan Stadium did see a 12,000 seat capacity reduction in 2018 however by swapping out benches for single seat-backs so UNC isn’t setting any records in terms of tickets sold but the news is still pretty a pretty big indication of interest in the program down in the Triangle.
UNC opens the second Mack Brown era against ACC rival Miami on Sept. 7.
The swoosh is sticking around in Sin City.
As first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, UNLV has signed a lucrative three-year extension with Nike as the school’s apparel provider. The entire deal is worth an estimated $9 million through 2022 and nearly doubles the previous amount of product that was given to the program.
“UNLV’s positive momentum continues with the extension of our long-standing affiliation with one of the most recognizable brands in the world,” Rebels athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “We appreciate the input we received throughout this inclusive process from our coaches and staff, as well as from our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, who had an important voice in the process. We are excited for the future and grateful for Nike’s commitment to UNLV Athletics.”
As the Review-Journal notes, it is the second-biggest Nike deal in the Mountain West but quite a bit smaller than what league-leader Boise State takes in:
Of the six Mountain West schools that have contracts with Nike, Boise State is the only one with a better deal than UNLV. The Broncos have a seven-year escalating contract that provides $12.685 million in product plus another $750,000 in cash through 2025. Unlike UNLV, Boise State doesn’t spend money to purchase shoes and apparel.
Still, considering the current state of the football program and the men’s basketball team going through yet another transition, the Rebels certainly did well in getting what they could from Nike.
Kentucky hasn’t even kicked off summer camp yet, and its depth in the defensive secondary has already taken a hit.
UK announced in a release late Thursday morning that Davonte Robinson has suffered an injury to his right quadriceps that will require surgery. As a result, the redshirt junior safety will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.
Robinson sustained the injury on Tuesday, but details as to how he suffered it have not been divulged.
A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2016 recruiting class, Robinson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The Lexington native then played in all 26 games the past two seasons, including the first three starts of his career in 2018.
This past season, Robinson totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He returned one of those fumbles for a 30-yard touchdown late in the historic win over Florida that ended the Wildcats’ 31-game losing streak to the Gators.
If at first you don’t succeed when it comes to The Association’s ever-shifting benevolence, try try again. Or something like that.
After leaving Maryland shortly after head coach DJ Durkin was fired amidst scandal in the midst of the 2018 season, Qwuantrezz Knight ultimately transferred to Kent State in January of this year. Four months later, Knight filed an appeal with the NCAA for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility; in early June, that initial waiver was denied.
Armed with the ability to appeal the original decision, Knight did as much and it proved successful as the MAC program confirmed Wednesday that the defensive back has won said appeal. As a result, Knight will be eligible to play for the Golden Flashes in 2019.
“Great news today,” said head coach Sean Lewis in a statement. “I’m really excited for Qwuantrezz and his ability to step on the field right away for us. He is a great young man and now has a change of scenery that he can grow and develop with everything he has gone through. I’m excited for the opportunity for him, and now it’s time for him to go to work and go get some wins.”
Knight played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2016 and a dozen the following season. He saw action in just four games this past year before deciding to transfer in November of last year.