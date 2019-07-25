FAU WR DeAndre McNeal will transfer to SMU, move to defense

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not only will DeAndre McNeal be moving on to yet another new school, but he’ll be moving on to another side of the ball as well.

Earlier this offseason, McNeal opted to leave Florida Atlantic. This week, it was confirmed by 247Sports.com that McNeal has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at SMU.

As McNeal has already graduated from FAU, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for SMU in 2019.

This latest move continues McNeal’s vagabond journey through various levels of the college football world.

A four-star member of Texas’ 2015 recruiting class, McNeal was indefinitely suspended by then-head coach Charlie Strong in August of 2016. Not long after, the then-wide receiver opted to transfer out and ultimately moved on to a California junior college. With UCLA in hot pursuit, McNeal opted instead to sign with Lane Kiffin and FAU in February of 2017.

After catching 23 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns during his first season with the Owls, McNeal caught one pass for one yard in what turned out to be his last season with the Owls in 2018.

With the Mustangs, the 6-1, 215-pound McNeal will shift from offense to the defensive secondary. The upcoming season will be the Texas native’s final year of eligibility.