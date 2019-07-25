Initially denied, Maryland transfer Qwuantrezz Knight granted immediate eligibility at Kent State

If at first you don’t succeed when it comes to The Association’s ever-shifting benevolence, try try again. Or something like that.

After leaving Maryland shortly after head coach DJ Durkin was fired amidst scandal in the midst of the 2018 season, Qwuantrezz Knight ultimately transferred to Kent State in January of this year. Four months later, Knight filed an appeal with the NCAA for a waiver that would’ve granted him immediate eligibility; in early June, that initial waiver was denied.

Armed with the ability to appeal the original decision, Knight did as much and it proved successful as the MAC program confirmed Wednesday that the defensive back has won said appeal. As a result, Knight will be eligible to play for the Golden Flashes in 2019.

“Great news today,” said head coach Sean Lewis in a statement. “I’m really excited for Qwuantrezz and his ability to step on the field right away for us. He is a great young man and now has a change of scenery that he can grow and develop with everything he has gone through. I’m excited for the opportunity for him, and now it’s time for him to go to work and go get some wins.”

Knight played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2016 and a dozen the following season. He saw action in just four games this past year before deciding to transfer in November of last year.