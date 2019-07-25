Injury will sideline Kentucky S Davonte Robinson for entire season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kentucky hasn’t even kicked off summer camp yet, and its depth in the defensive secondary has already taken a hit.

UK announced in a release late Thursday morning that Davonte Robinson has suffered an injury to his right quadriceps that will require surgery. As a result, the redshirt junior safety will be sidelined for the entire 2019 season.

Robinson sustained the injury on Tuesday, but details as to how he suffered it have not been divulged.

A three-star member of the Wildcats’ 2016 recruiting class, Robinson took a redshirt as a true freshman. The Lexington native then played in all 26 games the past two seasons, including the first three starts of his career in 2018.

This past season, Robinson totaled 42 tackles, three tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He returned one of those fumbles for a 30-yard touchdown late in the historic win over Florida that ended the Wildcats’ 31-game losing streak to the Gators.