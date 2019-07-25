Lane Kiffin hires ex-MTSU quarterback Brent Stockstill as FAU’s new offensive player personnel assistant

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brent Stockstill is getting into the family business and he’s doing it at a school he’s intimately familiar with.

According to an updated bio on Florida Atlantic’s website, the recent Middle Tennessee State quarterback was hired by Lane Kiffin to be the Owls’ new offensive player personnel assistant this month.

Stockstill played parts of five seasons for the Blue Raiders, starting since his redshirt freshman season under his father, MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill. The father-son combo spanned 45 games dating back to 2014 and saw the signal-caller throw for over 12,000 yards and 106 touchdowns during his career.

The 2018 campaign was the duo’s best, winning eight-games and taking home the CUSA East division title. That run included a win over Kiffin and FAU, with the younger Stockstill rallying MTSU back from a 24-10 deficit to win 25-24 on a two-point conversion in the final minute. He was later named conference MVP for the season and was the first-team All-CUSA quarterback.

Kiffin is no stranger to hiring sons of coaches so the move isn’t all too surprising. Charlie Weis Jr. is the Owls’ QB coach/offensive coordinator while Clint Trickett (son of longtime FSU assistant Rick Trickett) handles tight ends.

As division rivals, MTSU travels to Boca Raton on Oct. 12 to play FAU in what should be an interesting new family affair for the Stockstills.